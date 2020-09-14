Carteret County Courthouse closed through Wednesday for cleaning

BEAUFORT — Court rooms and the county clerk’s office ofthe Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort will be closed Monday through Wednesday for COVID-19 cleaning, according to nccourts.gov.
The website states all sessions of district civil and criminal and superior civil and criminal court are canceled. Signs are reportedly posted at the courthouse entrance with information.
A county representative said the courthouse will remain open for county government business.
The state courts’ website provides an alternate filing location as the magistrate’s office at 308 Craven St. in Beaufort and an alternate filing contact number at 252-504-4540.
The courthouse is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
