Peletier race, terms in Cape Carteret to be determined by lot Thursday

BEAUFORT — With two ties persisting through this week’s canvass of the Nov. 2 election results, the winner of a seat on the Peletier Board of Commissioners, as well as the parsing out of terms in Cape Carteret, will be determined by lot Thursday.

The Carteret County Board of Elections will convene a special meeting at 9 a.m. at its office in Beaufort and determine the outcome of both issues by drawing from a fishbowl – a method of resolving local races last used in the 2017 election.

The BOE gathered Monday morning to conduct an audit, review supplemental and provisional ballots and canvass the final totals from the 2021 municipal races. While the procedurals helped put a bow on nine of the county’s 11 contests, BOE director Caitlin Sabadish said the lot determination will be needed in the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners race.

Newcomer Charlie Morgan led the balloting there with 297 votes to secure a four-year term on the board as the highest vote-getter of six candidates. Incumbent Steve Martin and newcomer Cameron Watts tied with 291 on election night. Both will serve as commissioners, but one will get a two-year term, while the other gets the second four-year spot.

“There was a tie after election day of 291 to 291. We processed a supplemental bringing it to 292. So they each got (an additional) vote,” Ms. Sabadish confirmed Tuesday.

As for Peletier, candidates Tim Quinn and Alice Dunn tied for the third and final open seat on the board at 45 votes apiece. The BOE director said there were no additional ballots to count in that race, and as such the tie will stand until Thursday’s lot drawing.

A final close match up, that of a seat on the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners, is considered resolved.

Three seats on that board were on the Nov. 2 ballot, with four candidates finishing as follows after canvass:

· Bill Knecht: 311, 26.13%

· Robert Cox: 303, 25.46%

· Alicia Kramer Durham: 288, 24.20%

· Larry Corsello: 272, 22.86%

· Write-ins: 16, 1.34%

Ms. Sabadish said though Mr. Corsello was close for the third and final spot on the board, the race is not within the margin of 1% to allow him to request a recount or take other action. Mr. Corsello did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

One election matter won’t be resolved this week or by the elections panel. The Newport Town Council will be appointing a new council member to fill the term won Nov. 2 by incumbent Bob Benedict. Mr. Benedict died Friday.

