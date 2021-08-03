MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents and others have an opportunity to voice their thoughts on a long list of commercial fishing rules and amendments, including a prohibition on repacking foreign crab meat.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission announced Monday it’s accepting public comment on proposed amendments and re-adoption of 56 rules under a state-mandated periodic review schedule. Most of the rules pertain to sanitation standards for commercial crustacean processing procedures and contain minor updates. Amendments to three of the rules prohibit the repacking of foreign crab meat in North Carolina.
Following recent developments in the state where foreign crab meat was fraudulently marketed and sold as domestic blue crab, the commission began rulemaking to prohibit such repacking to prevent future fraud and improve consumer confidence moving forward. Other changes to rules pertaining to inter-jurisdictional species remove harvest requirements that are out of date, instead relying on proclamations to respond to interstate and federal management changes.
Several rules about general requirements and fishing gears are proposed for re-adoption with no changes.
A virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The public may join the meeting online, but those who wish to comment must register to speak by noon on the day of the hearing.
Members of the public also may submit written comments through an online form or through the mail to N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rules Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be posted online or be received by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
Links to the public hearing registration form and online comment form, as well as text of the proposed rules and links to join the meeting, can be found on the MFC’s proposed rules page at deq.nc.gov/documents/marine-fisheries-commission-proposed-rules-2021-2022-package-a.
The proposed rule changes will be presented to the MFC for final approval in February and have an earliest effective date of Friday, April 1, 2022.
