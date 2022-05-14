public records

Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
Brent Venishel to Kaitlin Wright.
Lisa Taylor to John Aikins.
Cory Burris to Brittney Dilgard-Padgett.
Laura Spickett to Robert White.
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. to Marissa Brabson-McAllister-Cunningham.
Meghan Shrider to Garrett Kubiskey.
Lucas Moore to Morgan McCombs.
Brittney Noblin to David Campbell.
Trevor Rudd to Elizabeth Bell.
Noah Collom to Chelsea Iven.
Brandi Smith to James Privett.
Anna Tyson to Brice Williams.
Charles Weatherby III to Stephanie Opland.
Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 5 - 11. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
Susan Piawlock to Hugh Hughes, rev. $740.
Jay Snelling to Jagger Brietenbach, rev. $824.
Raymond Hock III to Elma Cowart, rev. $1,190.
Tyler Waddell to Loren Gaylor, rev. $840.
Perch Place LLC to Ramarque Home Builders LLC, rev. $850.
Jerry Kerns to Jerry Parker, rev. $1,100.
Bruce Davis to Darrell Delaney, rev. $180.
Cedar Point Developers LLC to Jerry Builders Homes LLC, rev. $165.
Cedar Point Developers LLC to Jerry Builders Homes LLC, rev. $185.
Cedar Point Developers LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $185.
Ellene Cole to Edward Hill, rev. $880.
Christopher Manousaridis to Michael Kennedy, rev. $1,040.
Bee Sting Inc. to Emerald Vacation Services LLC, rev. $1,700.
Jean Eagle-Smith to Robert Rodriguez, rev. $2,000.
Aaron Phillips to Patricia White, rev. $330.
Cedar Point Developers LLC to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $165.
Rosemarie Wood to Wayne Decker, rev. $801.
Travis Burt to J&W Inc., rev. $1,064.
Billy Shaver Jr. to Ian Gibbons, rev. $290.
Stephen Glenn to Richard Horner, rev. $600.
Harold Folckemer Jr. to Boelstler Capital Group LLC, rev. $1,210.
Philip Davis to Tyler Watt, rev. $414.
Joshua Myers to Mark Ruocco, rev. $490.
Paul Musco to William Wahmhoff Jr., rev. $160.
Joshua Edmondson to Rosemarie Wood, rev. $602.
P&P Land Development Inc. to Christopher Mitchell, rev. $1,142.
Lake and Isle Holdings LLC to George Brinson, rev. $440.
Morehead Township
Estate of Jerry Gray Bell Sr. to 88 Evan LLC, rev. $820.
Franklin Ingram to Kevin Jennings, rev. $930.
The Mary C. McGuire Declaration of Trust to The Samuel J. Nugent Declaration of Trust, rev. $300.
Michael Connolly to Deanna Cox-Moore, rev. $1,530.
Alex Alexander to Forrest Phillips III, rev. $2,220.
Gooding Family Properties LLC to Camille Duncan, rev. $1,918.
Hildren McRoy to Samuel Angel, rev. $48.
Richard Kernodle to George Kernodle Jr., rev. $46.
Dawn Holcomb to Kristen Webb, rev. $13.
East Carolina Development & Construction LLC to Shelby Davis, rev. $570.
James Rumfelt to Sea Mist NB LLC, rev. $200.
John Barbee III to Ronald Garuti, rev. $698.
Kenneth Snow Jr. to Richard Lane, rev. $310.
Ingrid Holl-Gerhardt to Christopher Davenport, rev. $434.
Richard Ruffin Jr. to Michael Riddle, rev. $1,134.
Chester Smith to Robert Dell’Osso, rev. $1,135.
Thomas Shelton to Scott Dephillips, rev. $150.
Jon Johnson to Sam-Man Developments LLC, rev. $170.
Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Andrew Wyborski, rev. $272.
Nola Crane to Susan Young, rev. $650.
Helen Worley to James Gould, rev. $90.
Newport Township
William Whitlock to Gregory Antonelli Jr., rev. $560.
Laura Shuck to Luke Bowman, rev. $550.
Francis Foley to Mauricio Herrera, rev. $726.
Joseph Grant to Taylor Festerman, rev. $534.
Harlowe Township
Archie Davis Construction Inc. to Douglass Serven, rev. $120.
Beaufort Township
Pamela Richards to Jon Corton, rev. $300.
Gregory Bender to Christopher Parker, rev. $91.
Michael Medlin to Joseph Schmitt, rev. $280.
Turner Westward LLC to Britt Vinson, rev. $60.
Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Barkhau, rev. $818.
Edward Eaton to Jamie Starling, rev. $940.
Jeffrey Turner to Allen Marshall, rev. $250.
Streamline Developers LLC to Tina Letchworth, rev. $868.
BTRG Inc. to TPBT LLC, rev. $850.
Streamline Developers LLC to John Reeves, rev. $872.
Streamline Developers LLC to Timothy McLaughlin, rev. $1,722.
Susan Young to Casey Benefield, rev. $1,070.
William Hale to Everette Clark, rev. $858.
Streamline Developers LLC to Glenn Watson, rev. $850.
Merrimon Township
Christo Nicol to Jerrod Duncan, rev. $100.
Red Fish Rentals LLC to William Taylor III, rev. $1,050.
Isaac Roberts to Kevin Oliver, rev. $20.
Straits Township
David Willis to Douglas Hummell, rev. $230.
Harkers Island Township
LLG Trustee LLC to to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, rev. $1,167.
Juanita Hughes to Clarence Weaver III, rev. $590.
Janet Howell to Tony Williams, rev. $1,334.
Stanley Prusinski to Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC, rev. $200.
Nancy Turner to Chilton Properties Inc., rev. $200.
Marshallberg Township
Travis Bright to Jeanett Atwater, rev. $260.
Stacy Township
Barton Seelig to Vider Jones, rev. $420.
Atlantic Township
Thomas McIntosh to Nick Horsley, rev. $120.
