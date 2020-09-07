Board approves contracts for 8 temporary school nurses amid boosted safety measures

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved contracts with two agencies Tuesday to hire eight temporary nurses to assist at schools in the district.
The nurses are scheduled to work through Wednesday, June 30 and the positions are funded the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to assist with coronavirus pandemic health and safety measures.
If the school district switches to all-remote, virtual learning or the pandemic ends at some point during the year, the services would be discontinued, according to school system Finance Officer Kathy Carswell.
“This will allow us to have a nurse in every school except Atlantic and Harkers Island Elementary,” Ms. Carswell said during the board meeting, held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. “These two schools would share a nurse due to the ADM (average daily membership) at those schools.”
Once contracts are finalized, Ms. Carswell said nurses should be in schools within two weeks.
This will make for a total of 17 nurses in county schools. Of the other nine nursing positions already in place, six are funded by the state, one by the county, one by Carteret Health Care and one through CARES Act funds.
On Thursday, school nurse Helen Bass, who currently serves Beaufort Elementary and Beaufort Middle schools, said she welcomes the additional help.
“It’s going to be a big help for us and it will take a lot off the administrators,” Ms. Bass said as she checked the temperatures of individuals entering BES.
BES Principal Karen Wood agreed.
“Having a nurse in every school has been a need before COVID ever came into the picture,” Ms. Wood said. “In our school populations, we have a variety of illnesses. It goes far beyond Band-Aids and taking temps. We have children who have chronic health issues. We need someone to have medical expertise if a chronic health issue arises.”
The school board awarded contracts to The Stepping Stones Group and Delta T. Group Inc. The businesses are responsible for providing four nurses each.
“We are asking that one of the nurses be bilingual from each group,” Ms. Carswell said.
The total cost of the contracts is $421,200. The Stepping Stones Group will receive $208,800 for four nursing slots, and Delta T. Group Inc. is being awarded $212,400 for four slots. The difference in the price is due to an additional cost per hour for a bilingual position.
Ms. Carswell said Delta T. Group Inc. can guarantee a bilingual position, while The Stepping Stones Group “will attempt to recruit for a bilingual position.”
The Stepping Stones Group will provide nurses based on $43 per hour and $45 per hour for a bilingual nurse. Delta T. Group Inc. is providing nurses based on $43 per hour and $48 per hour for a bilingual nurse.
Ms. Carswell said there is a particular need for bilingual nurses in the Morehead City area and schools along the Highway 24 corridor.
