CCC to hold 9/11 ceremony
Carteret Community College will hold a memorial for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 8:45 a.m. Friday. The program will be at the flagpoles in front of the McGee Building on campus.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Bard of Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public.
MFC to meet online Thursday
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to vote on amendments and readoption of nine rules pertaining to waters managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. No public comment period is scheduled. Information on the meeting and how to participate online or by phone is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings.
The meeting links and phone number, an agenda, and information on the proposed amendments to the rules in 15A NCAC 03Q .0100 (General Regulations: Joint) will be posted on the MFC meetings webpage, listed above. No other issues are scheduled for discussion at this meeting.
The rules are scheduled for readoption under a mandatory periodic review schedule in state general statutes. Public comment on the rules was accepted in October and November.
