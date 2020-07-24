Airport receives $3.3M grant to repair damaged hangars

BEAUFORT — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday its Economic Development Administration is awarding a nearly $3.3 million grant to the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority to rebuild hangars damaged or destroyed in hurricanes Florence and Dorian.
The grant will be matched with $821,950 in local funds, money which Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson said Carteret County has already set aside prior to applying for the grant. Between the grant funds and local match, the Michael J. Smith Field Airport will have around $4 million to rebuild 28 hangars rendered unusable by the storms.
“We’re absolutely excited to get the grant, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to move forward with repairing the hangars damaged in both hurricanes Florence and Dorian,” Mr. Vinson told the News-Times Wednesday. “…We’re in desperate need for hangar space.”
At a minimum, the airport will reconstruct the 28 hangars. Mr. Vinson said depending on what the project engineer determines, more hangars could be built using any leftover funds.
The waiting list for a rental hangar at the airport exceeds 30 people, and Mr. Vinson said he fields calls from others looking to rent almost every day. He said the airport has become an increasingly popular destination in recent years and the lack of hangar space has been a detriment to its growth.
“The folks who visit … go out and spend money in Carteret County, so this is larger than just the airport,” he said.
According to a release from the Department of Commerce, the EDA grant is expected to create 65 jobs and spur $25.6 million in private investment.
“We're working to rebuild infrastructure and transportation systems smarter and stronger after severe storms, and this funding is another critical step in rebuilding Carteret County's resilient economy,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in the release.
The DOC said this project was made possible by regional planning efforts led by the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments, which is partly funded by the EDA to bring together the public and private sectors “to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.”
Funds for the hangar project are through a disaster relief act passed in 2019, which provided the EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery in areas hit by major disasters in 2018 and 2019, including Hurricane Florence.
The funding will also help catalyze a nearby Opportunity Zone. Opportunity zones were created as part of President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as areas designed to spur economic development.
Mr. Vinson said the airport plans to get started on the hangar repairs as quickly as possible, once all the paperwork is signed and an engineer has been assigned to the project.
“This is really terrific news for the airport and Carteret County,” he said, “…We’ve got a lot going on here now.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.