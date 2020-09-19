Peletier board tables racetrack ordinance amendment once again

PELETIER — Town commissioners Monday night again delayed scheduling a public hearing on a proposed ordinance amendment to regulate racetracks.
The decision came during the Peletier panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58 and followed delays in July and August. Those were largely because the town didn’t want to schedule a public hearing that might draw a crowd in the small town hall during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Dale Sowers said Tuesday commissioners wanted to the have town attorney John Tantum present when they get into a discussion of the proposed rules, which have been recommended by the planning board.
The amendment to the town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance would require all races to end by 11 p.m. and impose a fine of $500 for each minute a race lasts past that time. It would also require all lights be turned off by midnight and limit practice sessions to between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays and not before 1 p.m. Sundays.
The perceived need for the amendment arose last year after a couple of races ran late. This year, that hasn’t happened, according to the mayor.
Still, Mayor Sowers said he believes the ordinance amendment is a good one and will eventually pass once the required public hearing is conducted. He hopes to schedule that hearing during the Monday, Oct. 5 commission meeting. The hearing would then be in November, and a vote could be taken.
Currently, there’s only one racetrack in town, Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, owned by Bob Lowery.
Mr. Lowery said Wednesday he has supported reasonable rules for racetracks and believes the rules the town has proposed are fair.
“We’ve already been trying to comply with that curfew,” he said. “We shut down a couple races a little early this year to do that.
“We want to be a partner, a friend to the community and work with the town and the other businesses,” Mr. Lowery added. “…We help bring in a lot of business, and we give the real estate people and tourism people something else, in addition to the ocean, the great seafood and the other attractions, to sell people on our area.”
The town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance was adopted before the track was built.
Mayor Sowers said earlier this month he has suggested one change to the proposed amendment, based on comments from a driver, to allow practice until 9:30 or 10 p.m. Friday nights before Saturday races. The board did not discuss that idea Monday, the mayor said.
“I don’t think there’s any problem with it,” Mayor Sowers said of the proposed amendment. “The racetrack people have said they can live with what we’ve proposed, and I don’t think the board has any problems with it, either. They just wanted the attorney there.”
Commissioner Dan Taylor said Tuesday he agrees there’s not a problem, but wants the attorney present to make sure the language is “tweaked” properly, if necessary, before the amendment goes to public hearing.
In addition to restrictions on operations, the amendment would limit the days and places for signs that advertise for races.
The current outdoor entertainment ordinance regulates hours and other aspects of the operation of things like fairs, festivals, music concerts, contests and “similar types of performances or events.” Generally, it establishes a 1 a.m. cutoff time, but prohibits amplified music after 10 p.m.
