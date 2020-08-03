Breastfeeding highlighted during awareness week

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Women, Infants and Children Program is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week, which started Saturday and continues through Friday.
This year’s theme, “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together,” emphasizes the importance of family and community support for breastfeeding women. WIC promotes and supports breastfeeding through counseling, educational materials and mother-to-mother peer counseling.
World Breastfeeding Week is a global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding to the health of women and babies. The health benefits of breastfeeding include fewer allergies, earaches, tooth decay, weight problems, diarrhea and infections, according to Carteret County Health Department officials.
Breastfeeding also contributes to poverty reduction and is a source of food security for infants, officials said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life then breastfeeding along with solid foods for at least 12 months. The World Health Organization recommends initiation and continued breastfeeding of infants and young children through two years of age.
The WHO has declared the benefits of breastfeeding outweigh the potential risk for transmission of COVID-19. The WHO recommends the initiation and continued breastfeeding of infants and young children by mothers with suspected or confirmed of having the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated mothers should take all possible precautions to avoid the spread of the virus to her infant. These precautions include frequent hand washing and wearing a mask.
Families can get breastfeeding information and support from their doctors and the following individuals and programs:
- Kim Roberts, RN, IBCLC, Breastfeeding Support Program, Carteret Health Care at 252-269-3479.
- Julie Barthel, RD, Carteret County WIC at 252-222-7710.
For more information about breastfeeding, visit fns.usda.gov/WIC, usbreastfeeding.org, lalecheleague.org and ILCA.org. To learn more about the Carteret County WIC program, call 252-222-7710.
