NEWPORT — In an effort to reduce the large amount of litter and debris along the county’s highways and roads, Litter Free Land and Sea, in partnership with Tractor Supply Co. of Morehead City, will give away tarps to residents to secure their truck and trailer loads.
The giveaway will be Sept. 10 at the Hibbs Road trash convenience site.
The program will focus on residents and small business owners who use their personal vehicles for hauling.
The tarp giveaway program is part of Carteret County government’s “Secure Your Load” campaign, which is designed to reduce litter in proximity to Carteret County trash convenience sites.
In addition, the county is advertising for a litter campaign coordinator to lead the effort in ridding county highways and roadways of the large amount of trash that has become familiar to motorists, especially on Highways 24 and 70 near the county landfill on Hibbs Road.
The first 50 Carteret County residents who drop off their trash at the Hibbs Road convenience site at 800 Hibbs Road, Newport, on Sept. 10 will be provided a free 6-foot by 8-foot tarp. The free tarps are designed to be used by residents to secure their load when transporting to a convenience site, according to county officials.
“Carteret County takes pride in being a safe, clean, and attractive county where residents and businesses thrive, and visitors are impressed,” Michele Querry, director of Economic Development, said in a press release about the effort. “Our goal with this program is to reach, educate and activate convenience center users to properly secure their load. We hope making these tarps available will encourage partnership to prevent roadside litter.”
Officials will also hand out brochures explaining to drivers what damage can be done by uncovered loads of trash. While commercial truckers usually know to have their loads covered, pickup truck owners are often not aware they need tarps.
Litter Free Land and Sea is a comprehensive litter campaign to address the ongoing litter issue within the county. The campaign is a county-led initiative designed to support volunteer cleanups, facilitate business engagement and communicate the efforts of waste contractors in an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of Carteret County.
Residents have been complaining about the large amount of trash littering county highways since Hurricane Florence hit in Sept. 2018.
As well as sponsoring a tarp giveaway, the county is currently seeking a litter campaign coordinator to lead the effort to rid the county roads of litter. According to the Carteret County website, the person will be responsible for recruiting volunteers, creating community awareness and educating youth and community members on litter prevention.
For more information, visit litterfreelandandsea.com or the Carteret County website.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
