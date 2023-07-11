CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners agreed by consensus Monday night to ask the town planning board to review and make a recommendation on a proposal from Town Manager Frank Rush to amend the town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) section on placement and size of political campaign signs to match the requirements of the state.
The commission’s monthly meeting was in the town hall on Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
In a memo to the board for the Monday night meeting, Rush said there are some differences between the town’s political campaign sign regulations and the state’s. To simplify things for candidates and town officials, he’s proposing that the town commission basically replace its UDO section with the state law.
During the meeting Monday night, Rush stressed that the town needs to enforce campaign sign rules “fairly and consistently.”
Generally, the town does not actively seek to find signs that violate regulations but relies on residents or businesses to notify the town of potential violations, then investigates them.
As a result of the board’s agreement Monday night, the UDO amendment will go to the planning board for review and a recommendation, as required for all UDO amendments, at its Aug. 15 meeting.
The commission will hold a formal public hearing at its Sept. 11 meeting and could then vote to approve the changes, in time for the Nov. 7 election campaign.
Key provisions of the amendment include:
- Signs would be permitted on all private property and within the right of way of N.C. 24, N.C. 58, Taylor Notion Road and all town-maintained streets. Approval from the property owner or the immediately adjacent property owner for signs in the right-of-way would be required. Signs could not be placed on utility poles.
- There would be no limit to the number of signs on one property, provided the signs don't obscure other signs.
- The maximum size of signs in residential districts would increase from 3 square feet to 6 square feet.
- Signs on both private property and in the right-of-way would be limited to 42 inches high.
- The maximum size of signs in commercial districts would decrease from a total of 32 square feet combined for up to four signs to 6 square feet for each sign.
- Signs could be placed as early as 30 days prior to the start of one-stop early voting. For 2023, one-stop early voting begins on Oct. 19, which means that campaign signs could be placed beginning on Sept. 19. Under the town's current regulations, signs could be placed as early as Sept. 8, 60 days prior to Election Day.
- Signs could remain for up to 10 days after Election Day, as opposed to two days in the town's current ordinance.
- Town staff would remove any non-compliant signs and store them at town hall. Candidates would be welcome to retrieve the signs and re-deploy them in compliance with the town's regulations, and the town would not charge a "retrieval fee."
Four seats are up for election Cape Carteret in the election, those of Mayor Will Baker and commissioners Don Miller, Jeff Waters and Cameron Watts.
