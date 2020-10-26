County adds 20 COVID-19 cases over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported Monday 20 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, bringing the overall total to 1,259 cases since March.
Of the total confirmed cases, 116 are reportedly considered active, while 1,130 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 13 people have died.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased over the weekend, from five patients reported Friday to eight Monday.
The Carteret County public school system has also reported an additional COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 46 as of Monday. The newest case was reported Friday at Beaufort Middle School.
To date, health providers have reported conducting 12,515 COVID-19 tests, with 142 pending test results as of Monday afternoon.
