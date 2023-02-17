BEAUFORT - A man has been convicted by the Carteret County Superior Court for his involvement in a Carteret County overdose death.
Anthony Joseph Reese, 33, of Hubert pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine and death by distribution of controlled substances.
Reese was sentenced to a maximum of 12 years and 9 months in prison.
At the conclusion of Reese's prison sentence, he will be subject to a 9-to-12-month period of post-release supervision by a probation officer.
On Jan. 18, 2020, 31-year-old David Defeo was found dead inside his Peletier home.
This prompted an investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office which revealed Defeo died due to heroin and fentanyl toxicity, according to a press release.
Deputies processing the scene found a substance suspected to be heroin, drug paraphernalia and a syringe in Defeo's hand.
An examination of Defeo's cell phone showed messages that revealed he had contacted Reese to purchase heroin and negotiated the terms of the transaction.
The pair agreed to meet at the Swansboro Walmart, which was confirmed by surveillance footage from the store.
During questioning, Reese admitted to officials that he sold drugs to Defeo.
Another factor in Reese's conviction was a separate sale of methamphetamine to an undercover Sheriff's Office informant.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua Willey Jr. handed down Reese's sentence.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney David Spence and District Attorney Legal Assistant Michelle Gillikin.
Forensic analysis was handled by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
