Demonstrators in Beaufort protest against police brutality

BEAUFORT — A moderate-sized group of demonstrators gathered peacefully on the Turner Street bridge Tuesday evening, joining a nationwide movement protesting police brutality against black people.
At its peak, the group neared 100 participants, many who carried signs proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” and other declarations. Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, many protesters wore facemasks.
The protests have taken place in cities large and small across the country in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis, Minn., police officer. Multiple witness videos show the officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.
Demonstrators have also gathered peacefully in Morehead City and New Bern, but some events have turned violent in nearby Greenville, where the mayor imposed a curfew for the second night Tuesday. The protest in Beaufort stayed peaceful, with demonstrators mingling and displaying their signs to passing cars, many of which honked their horns in support.
Tuesday’s event was organized by Beaufort resident Sharesa Elliot, a clinician, mental health advocate and community leader. She said she was talking to her friend, Emily Recker, who wanted to show support for the local African American community, and when Ms. Elliot suggested a protest in Beaufort, the two set a plan in motion for the same day. Ms. Recker and her husband help lead the Beaufort location of One Harbor Church.
“They wanted to support the African American community and I said ‘let’s protest,’ and they were all for it,” Ms. Elliot said. “We put up a post on Facebook and next thing you know, people were sharing and giving us feedback, and here we are.”
The crowd Tuesday was a diverse mix of races and ages, including families with young children, students, young professionals and older residents, such as Ola Jackson of Beaufort. Ms. Jackson, who is black, said she marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and other iconic civil rights leaders.
“I’m so familiar with this. … I know the pain, I feel it. It’s something that’s embedded in you, you have to know what it feels like to be abused, to be misused, to be stomped on because of the color of (your) skin,” she said.
Ms. Jackson said she has hope for the future, but it will take time to achieve equality, and people need to take action, like protesting.
The Rev. Curtis Donald, who leads Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Turner Street a block or so away from the protest, was attending with his son Maceo.
“It means a lot to come out here today and see all the support that we have from a bunch of different people from different races,” Maceo Donald said.
Some Beaufort elected officials and staff also attended the demonstration, carrying signs and flags to show their support. Mayor Rett Newton, Town Manager John Day, commissioners Sharon Harker and Charles McDonald and several police officers attended. Mr. McDonald, a former town police chief himself, commanded the microphone and speaker system of a patrol vehicle to send a message to those gathered.
“We’re sick and tired of avid beating on these things and nothing ever comes. My question to you today is how much longer? And why, why now are we gathering today?” he said. “We’re gathering today because we’re tired of those occurring.”
Ms. Elliot and others demonstrating Tuesday night said they appreciated the show of support of those who came to the protest. She said she’s not done fighting for racial equality and societal change, but she was encouraged by the turnout.
“It’s so heartwarming. I feel so supported right now, in solidarity. It really means a lot to our community to have support and really have people out here that want to promote social change and fight the social injustices,” she said. “…We are exhausted. We want to have people defending and fighting for us. We deserve to be treated as humans and I think we’re going to change our future.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
