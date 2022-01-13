Emerald Isle board authorizes manager to seek state grant to help pay for moving WRC boat launch facility channel

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night decided to move forward with an attempt to relocate the channel to and from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission regional boating access facility in Bogue Sound.
The 5-0 vote came during the board’s meeting in town hall and online via Zoom and Facebook following a report on a study by the town’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol.
But it won’t be easy to get the necessary state and federal permits for the project, which Moffatt & Nichol representative Margaret Boshek told the board could cost as much as $1.825 million.
State and federal agencies will have to make sure moving the channel farther offshore wouldn’t disrupt shellfish beds and submerged aquatic vegetation beds, for example, and the WRC supports the heavily used existing channel.
Residents, however, say it is too close to shore, resulting in property erosion and destruction of marsh grass by boat wakes.
“It’s like a set of dominoes,” Ms. Boshek said, and if any one of them falls wrong, the whole concept could fall apart. In addition, she said, it will cost $125,000 for studies “just to get us to the point where we can apply for permits.”
She also said the state Shallow Draft Inlet Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund – which is funded by boat fuel taxes and boat title purchase and transfer fees – would probably pay two-thirds of the total project cost, leaving the local government to pay more than $600,000, either out of town coffers or with other grants.
The town commission voted unanimously in July 2021 to spend $10,000 just to get to the point where Moffatt & Nichol could make the report Tuesday.
But residents, as they did during the meeting in July, said they strongly desired the project to move the channel, which is located east of the town government complex on the south side of Highway 58.
Joy Brownlow of Sound Drive reiterated her concerns about loss of marsh grass and property due to erosion, plus concerns for kayakers and swimmers in the Bogue Sound waters. It’s been an ongoing problem for about 10 years, she said.
Roy Brownlow, her husband, and district manager in the N.C. Division of Coastal Management office in Morehead City, cited the intrinsic economic value of the 1.5-mile-long swatch of marsh grass, which is home to juveniles of many marine species.
Others who spoke to the board during the July meeting also noted that boats speed through the channel, endangering others in the water, and that a “no wake zone” wouldn’t do much good because those zones are rarely enforced by the state.
In the end Tuesday night, Commissioner Mark Taylor made the motion to submit an application for the grant from the state fund. He was joined by commissioners Steve Finch, Jamie Vogel, Candace Dooley and Floyd Messer.
“(I) will move forward with the application,” town manager Matt Zapp said.
If all goes as the town hopes, Ms. Boshek said, the town could receive permits by April 2023, seek dredging bids for the project between May and September 2023 and see construction between October 2023 and March 2024.
“I just want to set your expectations for how long it would take us to get to that point,” she concluded.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.