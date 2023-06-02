CARTERET COUNTY – An alternative cigarette, neon lighting, the hookah experience, and a fruitier smell and flavor. What do you owe that to? Vapes and e-cigarettes. As business owners await the potential legalization of marijuana in the state of North Carolina, vape shops are becoming increasingly popular not only nationwide, but within Carteret County too.
In 2016, state records show that 28 vape shops opened in North Carolina, 16 in Pitt County, and 9 in Durham. Now, in Carteret County alone, 20 shops exist, several having opened recently. One of the newest opened six months ago in Newport. Two shops just two doors down from each other are co-owned by brothers on the right side of the Food Lion shopping center.
Vaping and e-cigarettes were patented as a “smokeless non-tobacco cigarette” in 1965. In 2003, Chinese drug specialist Hon Lik made the first modern e-cigarette after his father died from cigarette smoking to create a “safer” smoking alternative. In 2010, the notion of vaping exploded nationwide as many smoking companies grasped the demand for a bong or hookah experience. People wanted more juice, more flavor, and more cloud. Since vaping’s explosion in popularity, e-cigarettes now look like anything between regular cigarettes, to USB flash drives, to everyday items.
Why so many? The convenience factor – not only are there 3,500 independently owned stores nationwide offering the option to smoke nicotine, most also offer the option to smoke weed and CBD as well, in addition to the 450 vape brands and nearly 7,000 flavors to choose from. While marijuana is pending legalization in North Carolina, vaping is taking over through stores and product stock in gas stations. It seems the business is highly lucrative with 17.4 million consumers contributing to its $22 billion value.
Business is getting popular within Carteret County too. Morehead City, Beaufort, Newport and Havelock shops all sell to similar customer demographics and experience regular business with their respective locals.
“I see a lot of the same faces. We definitely get new faces and tourists from out of state during that season, but I’d say most of our business comes from people in the area,” said Cheyenne Harrower with Highlife Smoke Shop in Morehead City.
Customers are so engaged, they offer suggestions in products and stock.
“The stuff that people suggest you buy stock in usually sells super quickly,” Manager Kat Wilkerson with Mr. Tobacco and Cigar in Morehead City said. “We do pretty well here because we get a lot of product suggestions, but we also have a well established variety.”
In addition to their engaged customers, most shops experience a boom in business for weekend demand. Wilkerson noted, “I’d say for us, our weekends are the busiest. We don’t get any business on Mondays or Tuesdays, then it starts to pick up on Wednesday and Thursday, but our Fridays through Sundays are definitely our busiest days.”
According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), vaping appeals “mostly to ages between 13 and late 20s,” but shops in Carteret County see a wide variety of customers ages 20 to 50. North Carolina’s law requires a minimum age of 21 to purchase product.
A majority of Carteret County’s vape shops are vigilant in carding (requiring valid ID) from younger customers before a purchase but seem to experience a general lack of interest from minors.
“We don’t really see a lot of trouble with minors in the shop. Most minors know they’ll get ID’d,” Harrower said. “We can usually tell if someone is too young. If they do come in, they’ll see we require ID with a purchase and will leave the store alone.”
Wilkerson also commented on dealing with the younger demographic.
“We’re really vigilant about who we sell to. Most minors that do come in will look at our stuff, say they have to grab their ID from their car and never come back,” she added. “I don’t think shops around here see a lot of minors anyway, because most shops have to ID.”
To address the concern with vaping among students and minors, the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Public School System partnered with and introduced the CATCH My Breath national vaping prevention program.
“CATCH My Breath is a peer-reviewed, evidence-based program that provides youth with the skills to resist peer pressure and media influence to try e-cigarettes and vaping,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of Health and Services, said. “The overall goal of this program is to change the behavior and prevent the initiation of e-cigarette use among preteen and teen adolescents.”
The program’s website states that “CATCH My Breath is the only prevention program for grades 5-12 that has been proven to substantially reduce students’ likelihood of vaping.”
Despite the program’s efforts, a significant number of minors vape. A study done through the University of California’s researchers estimated that vaping occurs within 28% of high schoolers and 11% within middle schoolers. As of 2019, five million minors vape.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck provided comment on his department’s dealing with minors and vaping in schools.
“We know that it occurs. Our school resource officers (SROs) have had to deal with this more and more over the years, and we know that juveniles are bringing them to school or vaping before school,” Buck said. “We’re seeing it a little more often than years past, and oftentimes, it’s a juvenile’s friend who’s old enough to purchase these items and hand it off, and that’s the same deal as it has been with regular cigarettes or alcohol from way back when. The state tries to regulate these products and put restrictions on them, and shops always need to be vigilant about requiring ID because I bet even that varies from establishment to establishment.”
To open a shop in North Carolina, owners must register through the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) in addition to going through rigorous licensing and certifications, one of these having to be a specialized retail license. Specialized retail licenses are those that allow businesses to sell regulated items (to persons 21 and older) such as alcohol, tobacco products, prescription drugs, lottery tickets, cigarettes, and now, e-cigarettes or vaporizers. Shops are also required to send the state a monthly memo from revenue.
The Public Health Law Center states that North Carolina views vaporizers as any “noncombustible product that employs a mechanical heating element, battery, or electronic circuit regardless of shape or size, and that can be used to heat a liquid nicotine solution contained in a vapor cartridge.”
This includes any term or description as e-cigarettes, electronic cigar, electric cigarillo, and electronic pipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.