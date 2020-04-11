newport — Representatives of county and municipal law enforcement agencies and others in the community will stage a heart-warming birthday parade Monday for a 5-year-old boy whose mother was told by doctors he might not live two hours when he was born.
Single mom Angela Dehart Wiles, who lives with her son, Chance, in the Water’s Edge RV Park at 1464 Highway 24, said Wednesday she initially thought with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, she’d forego a birthday celebration.
“I thought we’d just do something later,” she said. “No big deal. But then I started thinking, ‘That’s not fair to Chance. This isn’t his fault.’”
She posted a notice of Chance’s birthday on a couple of community-related Facebook sites, and before she knew it, the idea of a parade took off.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Ms. Wiles said. “I was absolutely floored by the response.”
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck got involved and spread the idea to law enforcement and emergency medical agencies, many of whom responded to participate.
In the end, a parade was planned to go through the RV park. But one resident complained about the likely traffic, Ms. Wiles said, so she arranged for the parade to loop through the RV park’s entrance.
The celebration has outgrown that plan and law enforcement recommended the parade remain on Highway 24, moving past the RV park headed east toward Morehead City.
It’s set to start at 3 p.m., and anyone who wants to participate can join.
Chance will be out in his wheelchair to watch.
The young boy had major health issues at birth, and when he was about a year old, was finally diagnosed with Walker-Warburg syndrome, a disorder that affects development of the muscles, brain and eyes.
It is one of a group of genetic conditions known as congenital muscular dystrophies, which cause muscle weakness and wasting, or atrophy, beginning very early in life.
Essentially, Ms. Wiles recalls, doctors said Chance had no brain, would never move, speak, suck, swallow or eat.
But she wanted to give the boy a chance, and it’s paid off for them both.
Chance defied the odds and while severely disabled, smiles and eats.
“I still say it’s terminal,” Ms. Wiles said of the diagnosis, “because it is. But he’s still here, and every day is a gift. He is my life. He has changed me in so many ways. He was put here for a reason.”
Ms. Wiles said her life before Chance was not on a good path.
“God gave me a second chance,” she said.
She’s become an advocate for children with disabilities and has gotten to know many families and children in situations similar to that of Chance. Many of those children have died, she said.
But the Carteret-Onslow community has rallied to help her and Chance for years, she noted.
Chance also has received good medical care, she said, from doctors and staff at Duke Medical Center, UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill and Boston Children’s Hospital.
Staff at the latter, Ms. Wiles said, recently told her there are only 15 children with Chance’s specific problems alive in the world.
So, despite her initial reluctance to have a birthday party of any kind, Ms. Wiles is happy about the parade and knows Chance will love it, as he has other special occasions.
“If I can give him this bit of happiness, I should,” she said.
She said she understands the fact Chance is still alive is an inspiration to some and hears that frequently.
It hasn’t been easy, she said, even with lots of community help. She and Chance lost their home in Hubert to Hurricane Florence and moved many times before finally settling in Water’s Edge.
Chance has some good days, but he also has hard days, like Wednesday, when atmospheric changes and the moon cycle, his mother believes, led to pain and a lot of crying. He has frequent seizures and has been hospitalized numerous times.
But for the family, the hard days are worth it.
“There’s not one day that goes by that I’m not grateful that Chance was born,” Ms. Wiles said. “And I also can’t say enough about how thankful I am. to the whole community. It’s beautiful.”
