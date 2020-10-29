Stormwater drainage improvements begin in Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Residents of Pine Knoll Shores’ eastern side may notice work beginning on stormwater drainage improvements to their neighborhood soon.
The town planning board met Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via webinar. During the meeting, Commissioner Clark Edwards, who was present for the planning meeting, informed the board phase two of the town’s stormwater drainage improvement project officially began Monday.
“You should see in the next two weeks construction beginning,” Mr. Edwards said. “The easements have been marked out.”
The drainage project has been underway for several years. Phase two focuses on the east side of town and will involve installing a system of drain lines from the area just east of Willow Road to the Crystal Coast Country Club. The drain lines will connect to course features at the club, allowing stormwater to drain into them and infiltrate the ground.
In other news at the planning board meeting, the board unanimously recommended commissioners approve an ordinance amendment for replacing members of the planning board and municipal committees. The recommendation will go before commissioners at their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Town Clerk Charles Rocci said the proposed amendments are to ensure the planning board and committees can fulfill their duties.
“Three in-excused absences (from a board or committee member) would allow the board of commissioners to look for a replacement,” Mr. Rocci said.
Planning board member George Greene stressed the importance of being clear on what is an isn’t an excused absence. Town Planner Kevin Reed, who was present at the meeting, said absences are excused by a majority vote of the planning board or a given committee.
The proposed amendments would also allow property owners who aren’t residents to serve as auxiliary members of such panels.
