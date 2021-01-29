County adds 27 COVID-19 cases heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials reported 27 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, though hospitalizations and other key metrics are holding steady or declining.
The new cases Friday bring the overall total to 3,795 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. In a detailed coronavirus update released Friday afternoon, Carteret County officials said 3,372 people have satisfied the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s isolation requirements and are considered recovered, while 388 cases are active. To date, there have been 35 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county.
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County do not represent the actual number of COVID-19 cases within our community,” the county said in the update. “We know there are people who are infected, but are not showing symptoms. We also know some people will experience mild illness and choose not to seek treatment or testing. Lastly, we know there are cases that may not have been detected by tests.”
Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained at eight for the second straight day. Hospitalizations hit a high of 20 earlier in the month but have been steadily decreasing since then.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system has reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since last August to 153 as of Friday afternoon.
Cases were reported Jan. 22-28 at Newport Elementary, one case; Beaufort Elementary, one case; Broad Creek Middle, three cases; Morehead City Primary, two cases; Morehead City Elementary, one case; Central Services Office, one case; Bogue Sound Elementary, one case; White Oak Elementary, two cases; and West Carteret High, one case.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Carteret County’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests out of total tests conducted is declining. For the week ending Jan. 23, the percentage positivity rate was around 7%, down from a peak of close to 12% and nearing the state’s goal of 5% positivity.
