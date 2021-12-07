MOREHEAD CITY — Hope Mission of Carteret County is seeking volunteer drivers to help deliver meals to the homebound through its Meals on Wheels program.
The nonprofit Christian organization recently added Hope Mission Meals on Wheels as another way to provide food to those in need. The mission already offers a community kitchen, but wanted to reach out to provide nutritious meals to the homebound in the area.
“We believe that serving homebound individuals, most who are seniors, that cannot get out of their homes for many reasons, is a great need,” Hope Mission office administrator Stephanie Vester said in a press release regarding the need for drivers.
Currently, Hope Mission is sending out 48 meals five days a week to individuals who live in one of five routes throughout Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and Newport.
“We have plans to expand to more areas in the near future,” Ms. Vester said.
Individuals, as well as groups, are welcome to volunteer to deliver meals once a week or more.
For more information on how to volunteer to drive for one of the routes, call 252-240-2359, ext. 4, 252-241-5963 or email info@hopemissionnc.org.
