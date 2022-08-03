BEAUFORT - The North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials (NCBEMO) held their annual summer conference July 31 through Aug. 1 at the Beaufort Hotel.
Since its formation 41 years ago, the nonprofit organization continues to support public service by advocating, supporting and providing insight for elected officials in the state.
"There is a lot of talent in this room, a lot of years of experience," said Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. "We share that experience with one another, our ups and downs, so that we can learn from each other and grow to be the most effective officials we can be for North Carolina and our towns."
Over the span of three days, members related their trials and success stories with one another, giving guidance, celebration and support as needed.
The organization also awards college scholarships each year to students who live in the state.
On Monday, Kianna Harrison, 19, was recognized for her outstanding academic achievement with a $1,000 check from NCBEMO.
Harrison intends to major in food and nutrition with a focus on medical school at A&T University in Greensboro.
Scholarship recipients in 2021 include JaLinn Hall of Garner, Jackson Brown of Winston-Salem and Nia Hester of Mebane.
Closing the conference Monday was guest speaker Eddie Buffaloe Jr., who was appointed secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security in November 2021.
This is the first year since 2019 that NCBEMO was able to hold their annual conference due to COVID-19.
