BEAUFORT — A Morehead City man has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in connection to a Sept. 23 collision that resulted in the death of a Beaufort man.
George Perry of Morehead City was charged Tuesday with one count of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of improper towing.
Mr. Perry was reportedly towing a U-Haul trailer while driving east on Highway 101 the night of Sept. 23 when the trailer disconnected from Mr. Perry’s vehicle and struck the vehicle of Theodore White of Beaufort. Mr. White went off the road and was injured. He was taken to Carteret Health Care and later died of his injuries, according the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Carteret County District Attorney Scott Thomas said Friday Mr. Perry had been charged Tuesday in relation to the incident.
A court date for Mr. Perry is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 1:37 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
