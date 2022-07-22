MOREHEAD CITY - For the past 164 years, the Port of Morehead City and its connecting railroad have been embedded in the area's identity.
As the need for bulk goods continues to balloon worldwide, Doug Vogt, chief operating officer of the N.C. State Ports Authority, is working to keep up with the demand.
"Right now, we are essentially 100 percent utilized in our warehouses," Vogt said.
The port handled 1.5 million tons of lumber, rubber, steel, grains and other bulk cargo in the past fiscal year, according to Vogt.
To help cope with this influx of activity, a new storage facility will soon dot the landscape.
"We have approval to build a new 75,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of our property, so we will get started on construction of that in the next couple of months."
Vogt also explained the port is creating outside storage areas for goods that can tolerate salty weather conditions and making sure the waterways around the docks reach at least 45 feet deep to better accommodate larger vessels.
Additionally, environmental impact studies are being conducted for nearby Radio Island to see if it is feasible for further development. The studies are expected to finish in approximately 10-16 months.
Discussions for the undeveloped 154-acre site involved a $20 million allocation of nonrecurring funds proposed in Gov. Roy Cooper's 2022-2023 budget to be used for “expenditures associated with infrastructure development on Radio Island.”
Laura Blair, vice president with the State Ports Authority headquarters in Wilmington, previously explained money from the budget may be suitable for the fabrication of a multi-use terminal to assist with supply chain activities related to auto manufacturing and offshore wind farms.
Proposals from the Ports Authority suggest paving of almost all of the island and constructing “a 200,000-square foot manufacturing facility with office space” with the addition of “approximately 100,000 square feet of warehouse space.”
Modifications to the existing pier to accommodate cargo ships carrying vehicles and the creation of a 1,600-foot berthing facility were also being considered.
On Thursday, July 21, board members from The Railway Association of North Carolina, the only state-owned rail entity outside of Alaska, met in Beaufort to put "boots on the ground" at the port and discuss potential economic opportunities for the surrounding area.
"I would say that over the last seven years or so, North Carolina has gone from being a very good place to being an excellent place for this type of development," said Railway Association CEO Carl Warren.
The rail line begins in Morehead City and runs approximately five miles down Arendell Street before stretching another 312 miles through Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro and Charlotte.
The corridor currently hosts over 70 freight trains, eight inter-city passenger trains and transports 11.4 million tons of freight annually, according to the company's 2021 annual report.
"We want to make sure that this railroad is a viable part of the future of eastern North Carolina," Warren said. "We're really trying to build relationships and connections to better understand what is happening here and look for ways that we can work together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.