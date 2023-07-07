BEAUFORT — Filing for municipal elections in Carteret County opened Friday, July 7 and will end Friday, July 21. The filing fee for all races is $5.
Candidates must file at the Carteret County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
The elections in all towns will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Voters will be required to show photo ID to vote this year. On April 28, 2023, the N.C. Supreme Court reversed an injunction against implementation of photo ID legislation. As a result, photo ID laws enacted in 2018 and 2019 will be implemented moving forward, starting with the municipal elections.
New registrations and party change requests must be returned to the elections office no later than 25 days prior to Election Day to be applicable for the election. That date is Friday, Oct. 13. The original form must be submitted in-person at the elections office or by mail for new registrations. Same-day registration is available during one-stop voting only after the deadline.
Absentee-by-mail voting will begin Friday, Oct. 6.
One-stop early voting will be held: Thursday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Nov. 4. Election Day polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
Those who have questions can call the elections office at 252-728-8460.
In Atlantic Beach, the mayor’s seat and all five council positions are up for election. Mayor Trace Cooper has announced he will not seek reelection. The council seats are held by Renee Baker, Joey Dean, Danny Navey, Joey Starling and Austin Waters.
In Beaufort, the mayor’s seat and three town commission seats are up for election. The mayor is Sharon Harker. The commission seats are held by John Hagle, Bob Terwilliger and Marianna Hollinshed.
In Bogue, the mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for election. The mayor is Bobby O’Chat. The council seats are held by Mike Crose, Rick Dougherty and Al Taylor.
In Cape Carteret, the mayor’s seat and three commission seats are up. The mayor is Will Baker. The commission seats are held by Jeff Waters, Cameron Watts and Don Miller.
In Cedar Point, the mayor’s seat and two commission seats are up. The mayor is Scott Hatsell. The commission seats are held by Gary Bray and Frankie Winberry.
In Emerald Isle, four commission seats are up. They are held by Jim Normile, Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel.
In Indian Beach, the mayor’s seat and one commission seat are up. The mayor is Dale Williford. The commission seat is held by Ryan Kelley.
In Morehead City, three council seats are up. They are held by Bill Taylor, David Horton and Diane Warrender.
In Newport, three council seats are up for reelection. They are the seats of Jeanne Benedict, Timmy Quillen and Danny Fornes.
In Peletier, the mayor’s seat and three commission seats are up. The mayor is Dale Sowers. The commission seats are held by David Bragg, Walter Vinson and Sonny Mason.
In Pine Knoll Shores, the mayor’s seat and two commission seats are up. The mayor is John Brodman. The commission seats are held by Clark Edwards and Ted Goetzinger.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(1) comment
In Morehead city 2023 the Mayor is the same as the past 20 years or more.To all candidates running in this cycle of elections.Lots of baggage for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.