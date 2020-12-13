Planners to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The public may attend the meeting virtually, and a link will be available on the town hall website, townofpks.com.
County planners to meet
The Carteret County Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom, located on the second floor of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
The planning commission will consider a request from Keith Maready to rezone a 5.09-acre parcel at 190 Utopia Drive, Newport, from R-15M (moderate density residential) to LIW (light industrial wholesale) district. The commission will also consider giving non-administrative approval for a 310-foot cellular communications tower.
Transportation committee meets Wednesday
The Carteret County Transportation Committee will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. To register in advance for the meeting, click carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/88279632661?pwd=MGRPZ1FXM1cxSHFYODlvZmhkdVp4QT09.
The committee will hear project updates from N.C. Department of Transportation officials, as well as an update from the Down East Rural Planning Organization.
MHC Planning Board to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for its monthly session. To attend the meeting, register in advance using the link zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwtcemgpjIjGdT5G5hB5-9DpzbsPa--UjYQ.
The planning board will consider a slew of new business items, including three rezoning requests, a sketch development plan approval and a city-initiated request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance. A copy of the agenda is available at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
Beaufort BOC to meet Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will convene virtually at 6 p.m. Monday for its regular meeting.
On the agenda is a public hearing on a request to rezone 1205 Lennoxville Road, a discussion on possible traffic calming measures on Turner Street and consideration of a special event application for outdoor Christmas Eve services from Ann Street United Methodist Church.
Under the consent agenda is proposed approval of minutes from the Oct. 26 work session, Nov. 4 special meeting and and Nov. 9 monthly meeting; and several budget amendments.
Then board will also convene in closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
To join the virtual meeting via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87230797717?pwd=K2M1M2pYTnhRN1pDeVJYd2dNRklNQT09.
Board to host special meeting
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will convene a virtual special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss redevelopment of the Old Beaufort Elementary School property.
The board will hear a presentation of plans to revamp the property on Mulberry Street.
The meeting is open to the public, which can join via Zoom by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/83795489288?pwd=Qi8vZUphS2dHMEpudnVTbkpodUVTdz09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.