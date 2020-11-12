CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to award an $88,251.20 contract to Barnhill Construction Co., based in Rocky Mount, for a big street improvement project due to start soon.
Barnhill, which has other offices in eastern North Carolina, beat out four other bidders to win the job. The next lowest was Onslow Grading and Paving, of Jacksonville, with a bid of about $107,000.
The board’s action came during its monthly meeting, conducted on GoToMeeting.
The project will involve resurfacing portions of Manatee Street, Anita Forte Drive, Star Hill Drive, Park Avenue and Dolphin Street.
Most of the town’s recent street work has been done by Onslow Paving and Grading, but Town Manager Zach Steffey told commissioners Barnhill has worked for the town in the past and has received positive comments on its work.
Also during the meeting, by a 5-0 vote, the board approved the purchase of a 2021 Dodge Charger police vehicle for $33,798.
The vehicle, for which the price includes all necessary equipment at a cost of about $7,400, will eventually replace an older, high-mileage patrol car.
The town has a number of older, high-mileage patrol cars, and some have been expensive to maintain and keep on the road in recent months, Police Chief Bill McKinney told commissioners Monday during the meeting.
Mr. Steffey said the town has $34,000 set aside in its capital improvement projects budget to pay for the new patrol car.
