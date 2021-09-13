MHC to dedicate new city hall building during council meeting Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — Tuesday will mark a new chapter in the history of Morehead City as the council plans to officially dedicate the new city hall on Bridges Street that evening.
Morehead City staff have been operating out of the new building, at 1100 Bridges St. adjacent to the police department, for about a month, but the council meeting Tuesday will mark the first time the city’s governing board will use its new council chambers.
To celebrate the occasion, the city council will convene as normal at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building, at 202 S. 8th St., where the council has met every month since 1928. After the meeting is called to order, the council will recess, move to the new building and hold a ribbon-cutting and brief reception to officially dedicate new city hall.
Officials broke ground on the new city hall in February 2020, finally initiating a project that had been in the works for more than a decade. The city purchased the former Charles Wallace building in 2006 for $1 million with the intent of building a municipal campus on the site.
After the project languished for several years, partly because of the 2008 financial crisis, the city began seriously considering its options for the building again around 2017. Originally, officials had hoped to renovate the historic Charles Wallace building, which was completed in the 1920s and housed the former Morehead City High School, for use as a new city hall.
However, architects warned because the building sat vacant for several years, its condition had deteriorated significantly and renovation would likely be much more expensive than constructing a new building. The city council decided then to build anew, incorporating design elements of the original Charles Wallace building to pay homage to the historic structure.
After the groundbreaking in 2020, construction took around 15 months to complete, resulting in a roughly 22,000-square-foot, two-story building with attached council chambers on the upper floor. It cost more than $7.5 million and houses all the city’s departments, except for police and fire, under one roof.
At the council’s direction, the city is planning to use the existing municipal building to house what is now known as the Webb Library. And after a previous deal fell through earlier in the year, the city intends to put up for sale again its current city hall, the former post office building at 706 Arendell St.
Once the festivities are over Tuesday evening, the council will reconvene and carry on with its regular monthly business agenda.
One item of business coming before the council Tuesday is consideration of a civil action lawsuit to confirm the city’s right to control the municipal streets within its jurisdiction. According to a release sent to the News-Times on Friday, John Poag, president of Captain Bills Inc., contends that he owns the portion of Evans and Shephard streets that adjoin his property, and that as owner he can decide who uses them. According to officials, Mr. Poag’s actions threaten the town’s ability to serve as host of the annual Seafood Festival the first weekend of October.
For that reason, the council may determine to pursue legal action to confirm the town’s authority over its public streets, the release states.
City attorney Derek Taylor originally introduced the matter to the city council last Wednesday during a special meeting that immediately followed the council’s monthly workshop meeting. He did not provide background on the situation at the time, but asked for the council to take action allowing attorneys to file the civil action. The council did so, voting 3-0 to approve the action.
However, Morehead City communications Alizé Proisy said that did not represent a quorum, which is the minimum number of council members required to act. Mayor Jerry Jones, along with council members David Horton and Keri McCann were absent from Wednesday’s workshop for various reasons, and the three remaining members – Diane Warrender, Bill Taylor and George Ballou – fell short of the four out of six necessary for a quorum.
A full agenda for the meeting will be available Monday at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
