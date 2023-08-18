MOREHEAD CITY — There are still free COVID-19 testing kits available at the Carteret County Health Department, according to county Health Director Nina Oliver.
“We still have multiple free home tests for anyone who needs them,” she said during the Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, held Aug. 14 in the health department conference room.
Oliver also reported that COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be provided free of charge.
“The federal government will no longer pay for vaccines, and we do expect them to be expensive,” she said.
Board member Dr. Darden Eure, a retired dentist, asked if the health department has received any guidance regarding masks or vaccine boosters since the NC Department of Health and Human Services has reported an uptick in COVID cases statewide. Although the NCDHHS no longer provides an official count, it monitors the number of COVID-19-related emergency room admissions.
Michele Lee, community relations and marketing director with Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, said Aug. 16, “We are seeing low numbers for inpatients. Some days zero and some days one.”
According to the NCDHHS, as of Aug. 12, there was a daily average of 297 COVID-19 related hospital admissions statewide. The number has been slowly increasing since June. However, numbers are significantly down since the same time last year.
Because many people now home test and don’t report positive cases to health officials, it’s difficult to get an accurate count on the number of cases, according to Carteret County health officials.
Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said the health department is still waiting for more information regarding when updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available, or guidance regarding wearing masks.
“There is a new variant out there, but it is not causing the uptick,” he said. “As far as vaccinations, there will probably be another booster supplement sometime in the fall.”
Oliver also reported that the health department’s Miles of Smiles mobile dental clinic will move to Smyrna Elementary School the end of August to begin school-based dental services to low-income students. The clinic will rotate to various schools throughout the year.
The health department is also conducting interviews for a dental navigator, who will help increase client numbers. The person will work with scheduling daycare appointments during the summer and help with private insurance issues.
In other action, the board:
Elected Scott Cobb as chairperson and Kathy Foster as vice chairperson for 2023-24.is Kathy Foster.
Accepted funding agreement in the amount of $213,412 for the Public Health Infrastructure: Local Workforce Development program. The funding, awarded to the N.C. Division of Public Health for a five-year period by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be used to support public health workforce efforts including hiring, retaining, supporting and training.
Accepted $178,115 in Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery funds through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funds are intended to assist local health department efforts to expand communicable disease surveillance, detection, control and prevention activities to address COVID-19 and other communicable disease-related challenges impacted by the pandemic. The health department plans to use the funds to support staff salaries and training, professional services, the purchase of clinical software, supplies and equipment and make improvements to the HD clinic.
Accepted $106,847 from the Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch, to reduce morbidity and mortality resulting from communicable diseases. The funds will be used to support staff salaries, cover supply and equipment expenses related to communicable disease services, and make improvements to the health department clinic.
Accepted $4,000 from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Women, Infant and Community Wellness Section, to administer the state Maternal Health Innovation (MHI) program. The MHI program implements initiatives statewide that address disparities in maternal health and improve maternal health outcomes. The funds will be used to purchase medical supplies to support pregnant and postpartum patients in managing their hypertension and/or diabetes.
Approved the County Department of Social Services Energy Program Outreach Plan. Each county DSS is required to develop and implement a plan. The plan is a framework to assure that eligible households are made aware of the assistance available to them through the programs. The county DSS offers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded block grant that offers crisis intervention, energy assistance and weatherization.
