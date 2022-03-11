Beaufort airport welcomes new business to serve maintenance, other needs at Michael J. Smith Field

BEAUFORT — A new business has landed at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport that officials say will provide aircraft maintenance and other services and add new high-paying jobs to the area.
The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority announced Thursday that Avwatch, a Plymouth, Mass.-based operation within the larger parent company Technology Service Corporation, recently opened a base of operations and aircraft maintenance facility at the Beaufort airport. The airport authority received a $400,000 grant from the N.C. Division of Aviation’s Economic Development Fund program for hangar upfit and site work to build a second hangar in support of a planned expansion of services.
“This is a turning point for this airport, I feel like,” airport manager Jesse Vinson said Thursday. “...We can’t say enough how happy we are to have Avwatch here.”
Phase one of the acquisition established a full-time base of operations supporting contract flights, which started last November, while phase two opened the aircraft maintenance facility in early February. Offices, a reception area and other facilities are under construction in the Avwatch hangar at the airport.
Austin Robinson with Avwatch said the company has a contract that runs yearly from mid-November through mid-April in support of flight operations for an organization that monitors migrating right whale populations along the east coast.
“Being centrally located on the east coast, we can dispatch crews south and north from North Carolina,” Mr. Robinson said.
When Avwatch isn’t busy helping scientists track whales off the coast, it has the capability to contract with public and private sector agencies on a wide variety of services, including providing communications aid and other relief after major disasters, like hurricanes. The company has contracts with federal agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of Aviation.
It also provides maintenance services for private and commercial aircraft, an amenity that airport authority chairman Pat Joyce said has been needed at the airport for some time.
“We are really excited to have Avwatch here, it’s an outstanding opportunity to help with the growth of this airport to being self-sufficient,” he said.
Mr. Robinson said while he couldn’t give away any specifics at this time, Avwatch is looking into several different opportunities for expansion as it plans construction of a second hangar. The company projects it will add 19 new jobs to the area by 2025, most of which will be high-paying in specialized fields.
Mr. Vinson said the new business fits in well with the airport’s vision of future growth, especially in light of the Interstate 42 extension project, which he said will likely bring more residents and tourists to the area, increasing the need for air services.
“There’s just an awful lot going on here at the airport,” he said. “We’re growing by leaps and bounds.”
