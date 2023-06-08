BEAUFORT – Newport Town Manager William Shanahan Jr., citing the need for additional funding to provide fire and emergency medical services (EMS) for its fire district, asked the County Board of Commissioners for a 150% increase for the town’s fire district tax.
Much of the Newport district is in the town’s extra-territorial jurisdiction and not subject to municipal taxes.
Appearing before the county commissioners during their Monday public hearing to consider the county’s 2023-24 budget, Shanahan asked that the board approve an increase in the town’s fire district tax from 2 cents per $100 property value to 5 cents for the residents and business within its fire district.
Shanahan explained that Newport’s fire district contains the second largest population of any of the county’s other districts, and over the years, the district has recorded the highest number of calls per firefighter. Yet, he noted, the district has the lowest staffing numbers for its fire and EMS operations in the county.
Shanahan noted that the 2023 Fire and EMS budget totals $2,641,128.12, of which the county currently funds 25.08% ($662,394.93).
“The original budget was for $2,308,854.00. With amendments, it jumped to $2,641,128.12,” Shanahan explained.
Total expenditures as of June 1 amount to $1,675,007.51, which leaves a balance of $966,120.61.
“We still have until the end of the month when the new budget year starts, so there will still be other costs,” Shanahan noted. “In addition, there are some items budgeted that will not happen.”
Newport’s fire agreement (with the county) has received $521,125 while EMS tax has generated $87,083,37, which brings the total revenue funded by the county to $608,208,27.
Shanahan initiated his request to the commissioners with a description of the town’s budgeting process.
“Let me begin this presentation by saying that we have just finished our 2020 audit, and everything went really well. We are now gathering information for the 2021 audit. We’re doing everything right, we’re catching up, and the town is not taking any hits,” Shanahan said.
While budgeted for $2,308,854.00, a transfer of $350,986.37 from the General Fund was made to keep the budget balanced.
"Government budgets are a guess based on the history of past revenue and projections on the economics," Shanahan said. "No local government normally matches this number without a transfer or, if lucky, getting more than requested.”
Shanahan cited that the new budget sent to the state amounts to less than last year. The 2024 total Fire and EMS budget is $2,166,887.
The Fire and EMS contract accounts for $565,500 of the 2024 budget while EMS tax accounts for $95,000. Ambulance transport fees account for $400,000. Another transfer from the General Fund for Fire and EMS contributes $811,387. The County Reserve Fund accounts for $145,000, and grants account for $150,000. After the 3 cents increase, the new county percentage for funding will be 37.06%.
“Why is this the right thing to do? While Newport has the lowest EMS tax rate (2 cents), we have the largest areas of all the districts which is 75 square miles,” Shanahan explained. “We have the second-highest population in all the districts, which is 17,000. We have the lowest number of suppression staffing of all the districts, which is 12. We have the lowest number of daily staffing which is 4 personnel. And we have the highest number of responses per firefighter, which is 200.33 per year, of which 50% of all calls are in the county.”
With the tax increase, the town of Newport plans to improve the quality of the Fire and EMS services, relieve dependency of outside agencies to answer Newport’s calls, maintain operational costs, provide the best quality of services that they can, and equally share the burden of expenses with the county.
Because the meeting was a public hearing, no comment or decision was made from county commissioners on whether or not to approve the request to increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.