Carteret County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating Martin Neal Proctor.
Proctor is 60 years old and is 5-foot-6, 200 lbs, with brown/gray hair and blue eyes. Proctor voluntarily left his residence on foot from Hancock Landing, Harkers Island on July 18.
If located, stop and check welfare, notify Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728- 8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.
Proctor has been entered NCIC. Case # 22072793C
