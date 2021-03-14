In light of possible sales tax revenue dip, Emerald Isle eyes dropping summer events

EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners in a budget work session Tuesday night discussed canceling the Fourth of July fireworks show and the Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival because of a tight budget, but decided to wait and revisit the idea in the near future.
According to Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp, a key is Carteret County commissioners’ looming decision on whether to retain the ad valorem tax levy system for divvying up state-shared sales tax or switch to a system based on population.
On March 3, county commissioners voted 4-3 to retain the tax value system, under which Emerald Isle this fiscal year was able to budget $2.175 million in sales tax revenue. But Mr. Zapp said if the county opts to go with the population system pushed by western mainland towns and Newport, or goes with a hybrid of the two systems, Emerald Isle could lose $600,000 to $700,000 in sales tax revenue. That’s equivalent to about 6% of this fiscal year’s $10.9 million general fund budget.
If that were to happen, it would require a property tax rate of 17.5 cents, maybe 18 cents per $100 of assessed value, Mr. Zapp said. The current rate is 15.5 cents.
County commissioners are expected to revisit their decision Monday during their monthly meeting. Western mainland towns are pushing the population-based system because it would benefit them.
Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer quickly said he wouldn’t vote for that kind a tax hike in Emerald Isle for 2021-22.
“I will not put additional tax burden on citizens for things we don’t have to have,” he said. “We all like these things. I’m just not in favor of spending money we don’t have.”
The town saw dips in some other revenue sources this fiscal year, too, Mr. Zapp said. Because of coronavirus restrictions, the parks and recreation department had to cancel some revenue-producing programs, for example.
The fireworks show would cost about $20,000, with the beach music festival costing less in direct expense.
However, staff’s concern is the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority’s contribution to the festival is declining each year, and it appears sponsorships would be down, too, if the festival were to be held.
The festival’s overall budget, including those sources of revenue, plus expected T-shirt sales, was about $52,000 for September 2020, Finance Director Laura Rotchford said Wednesday.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, but the town still had to pay artists signed for the show to the tune of $6,650, Ms. Rotchford said.
With revenue sources down, it would likely require more money from the town’s general fund to put the show this year.
Another problem with the fireworks show and the beach music festival is expenses aren’t limited to direct town expenditures, but also the increased use of public works, parks and recreation and police personnel.
Mayor Eddie Barber and others said while they love the fireworks and beach music festival, it looks like a tough budget year.
“Sometimes you can’t get what you want,” the mayor said.
Commissioner Jim Normile suggested waiting until after county commissioners’ meeting before making any decisions.
All in all, the present fiscal year, which began June 30, 2020, and ends Thursday, July 1, was a tough year, not just financially, Mr. Zapp said.
Despite the pandemic, Emerald Isle saw record tourism, beginning in June and running through the end of the calendar year.
“The staff … ran a marathon,” Mr. Zapp said. “I’m not sure any of us really saw an off season, and it looks like we’re going to have a first wave of spring break next week.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
