Cedar Point discusses park issues, zoning

CEDAR POINT — Former town commissioner Sam Meadows told current commissioners and Cedar Point staff Dec. 15 he’s concerned about nighttime use of the town’s only park, 56-acre waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails, off Masonic Avenue.
Speaking during the public comment section of the board of commissioners’ regular monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom, Mr. Meadows said although the park is supposed to be open from dawn to dusk, he knows the gate is not always closed at dusk, so people enter at night.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Deputy Kurt Nakamura, who works full-time for the town as its only law enforcement officer, said he patrols it and has “run people out of there, but the ones I’ve seen have just been sitting in cars.”
Mr. Meadows suggested the town establish a cadre of volunteers to make sure the gate is closed.
“We need some tough love,” he said.
Mayor Scott Hatsell agreed it’s a problem at times, calling unlawful entry a “good concern.” He thanked Mr. Meadows, who resigned his commission post in the midst of a term without ever giving a reason, for voicing his concern. The mayor also said he believes the town should take steps to make sure the gate is closed at night.
The commission took no formal action.
Mr. Meadows said the park is not technically allowed in its zoning district, HSCD (human services campus) district. That district, according to the Unified Development Ordinance, is intended to “encourage the permanent development of land uses focused on providing recreational and educational services and opportunities” or living accommodations for special groups.
The land was originally part of town founding father John Jones’ sprawling holdings, but he sold it to the N.C. Masons, which sold the land to the town for the park in 2019.
Mr. Rief disagreed the zoning doesn’t allow the park, but also said he thought the town should probably rezone the tract to “something more appropriate.”
The discussions were triggered by an item on the meeting agenda, a proposed UDO amendment to allow public parks in all business zones, as well as in the planned mobile home and RV park district and the mixed-use district. Parks are already allowed in residential zones.
Mr. Rief proposed the changes after he completed a review of the UDO, which was approved by a previous town commission and developed by former Town Administrator Chris Seaberg and consultants.
The board approved the amendment by a 4-0 vote Dec. 15, without comment. A public hearing had already been held, during which no one spoke.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.