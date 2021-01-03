FRC East explores new laser technology

By Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Removing coatings and corrosion from aircraft components often requires abrasive blasting, sanding and hazardous chemicals to prepare the surfaces for rework.
Engineers and artisans at Fleet Readiness Center East recently observed a demonstration of a quicker, more efficient way to clean these parts for repair, using laser light to remove corrosion and coatings from containers and aircraft components.
FRC East’s Advanced Technology and Innovation Team and Materials Engineering Division have been working to bring laser ablation technology to the facility, because the laser system is quicker, cleaner and safer than traditional methods of metal cleaning, according to team members. Recently, the team and other FRC East engineers, maintenance professionals and interested parties had the opportunity to see a handheld laser ablation system demonstration.
“Plastic blasting and mechanical removing with sanders are similar processes, but they create a lot more dust and waste,” said Chase Templeton, FRC East robotics, support equipment and wiring technology lead engineer. “This laser ablation system basically cooks and bakes off all the organic substances of the paint, so the only thing that is removed are the heavy metals that are not converted into carbon dioxide or water vapor.”
The laser ablation system sends nanosecond-length pulses of light onto the surface to be cleaned. When the contaminants absorb the light, they either turn into a gas or the pressure removes the particles from the surface, leaving the bare metal clean and ready for coating without damaging its structural integrity. In addition, any waste generated is pulled into a vacuum with a filter.
“Any time you have plastic media blasting or some of these other processes, the waste that’s produced is considered hazardous waste. It’s very expensive to remove and to dispose of,” Mr. Templeton said. “With this process, the only hazmat that you have to deal with is the filter and the media that’s collected into the HEPA filter. There’s a whole lot less waste, and it’s a whole lot safer for the environment, a whole lot cheaper for our facility – just benefits all around.”
Personnel from FRC East’s packaging and preservation shop were the first to try the laser ablation system and gave it high marks for efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness.
“Right now, given the maintenance for the blasting booth that we have, this will save money all the way around,” said Bridget Wilkins, production supervisor. “It will save a lot in blasting material, paying for the hazmat, removal of the material and the maintenance on the machine itself. So I think it’s an excellent way to go, and I would really hope we consider it.”
If the laser ablation technology is adopted at FRC East, the plan would be to start small.
“The first step would be getting one of these handheld systems for use in the packaging and preservation shop to use on engine cans, possibly on some ground support equipment, and then plan to move forward once the research is complete,” Mr. Templeton said.
With all of its benefits, the laser ablation system is expensive; handheld units cost between $400,000 and $500,000. FRC East engineers say they expect the system would pay for itself in the long run, with reduced costs for purchase and disposal of hazardous materials, as well as the benefits of quicker turnaround time, improved worker safety and decreased environmental hazards.
