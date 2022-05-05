NEWPORT — Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter workers were busy Wednesday feeding multiple baby birds and mammals flooding the shelter now that baby season is underway.
From young starlings and bluebirds, to orphaned bunnies and possums, it seemed every nook and cranny of the shelter was filled with wide-open mouths demanding food.
That’s why OWLS nursery supervisor Hannah Riggs said they are in need of volunteers to help feed all of the baby animals.
“It takes a lot of time to feed the baby birds every day,” Ms. Riggs said. “They need to be fed every 30 minutes, and that’s from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.”
OWLS Director Brooke Breen said baby season started early this year because of the mild winter.
“We’ve been getting starlings, sparrows, finches, nuthatches, bluebirds, ducklings, goslings and baby possums,” she said. “We’ll soon be getting raccoons, foxes, otters and bobcats.”
That’s on top of the numerous injured wildlife that area residents bring to OWLS each day. On Wednesday, a man from Ernul brought in an injured osprey. They had also just received a tiny bunny from Craven County.
Typical reasons people bring young animals to the shelter include nests being destroyed when trees are cleared for construction, parents hit by vehicles and people being out in their yards more finding babies on the ground.
Ms. Breen said many times people can place baby birds back in their nests if they can locate them. She said contrary to popular belief, bird parents will accept their babies back if they are touched by humans.
“Many times you can re-nest animals to keep them with their parents,” she said. “Babies always do better with their parents.”
If a person finds a baby bird on the ground, it’s best to leave it for a period and watch to see if the parents are still feeding it. Fledglings will leave the nest and remain in bushes for a few weeks while the parents continue to feed them.
If it’s determined the baby is orphaned and the nest cannot be found, Ms. Breen said it’s best to bring it to the shelter as soon as possible. She added that it’s helpful if the rescuers can text a photo or video of the animal to shelter workers ahead of time to give them a better idea of what is happening.
The shelter is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for baby season. If the bird or mammal is found after hours, she said the best thing to do is place the animal in a box or container in a quiet and warm area until they can get it to the shelter the following day.
“The most important things are warmth and quiet,” she said. “You can use a heating pad on low or a desk lamp. Do not feed or give water to the animal until it’s brought to us.”
Ms. Breen added that many times workers stay later than 8 p.m. during baby season, so it’s always worth a call if it’s after hours. She encouraged rescuers to also try contacting them on Facebook.
“Many times one of us may be up late feeding babies, and we may check the Facebook page,” she said.
With OWLS serving a three-county area, Ms. Breen said over the past three years the shelter has doubled the amount of animals it’s serving.
“We took in 3,200 animals last year,” she said. “Some of that is because we can now care for rabies vector species such as raccoons and foxes.”
OWLS faced a large increase in animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, which added strain on the shelter’s finances because employees and volunteers were unable to do fundraising events or education outreach activities.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, Ms. Breen said OWLS is planning more education programs and fundraising events this year.
“We’re going to the Beaufort Farmers’ Market every other week with some of our education animals,” she said. “We’re getting ready to contact Carolina Homes and Gardens (in Ocean) to plan our big fall fundraiser. We’re starting to hold our monthly yard sales again and welcome items for the yard sales.”
Another plus of COVID-19 restrictions lifting has been an increase in volunteers and workers coming to the shelter to help with renovations and improvement projects.
The shelter recently completed installing a new back patio that was damaged during Hurricane Florence. It’s preparing to renovate its education classrooms and upstairs area.
“We plan to tile the whole upstairs and are asking any businesses that have tile or tile materials such as grout to please consider donating it to the shelter,” she said.
Ms. Breen has numerous other projects she hopes to accomplish with the help of volunteers and staff, such as building more outdoor enclosures, installing a new front patio and cleaning up the OWLS garden. In the future, she wants to convert a storage shed in the backyard into a cabin to house summer interns.
“We’re looking for at least six interns for the summer, and these are college credit internships,” she said. “If they do well, they might be offered a paid job when they’re finished.”
As for volunteers, she said there are many ways to volunteer time at OWLS besides feeding and caring for animals. The nonprofit needs help with construction and garden projects, food prep and laundry. She’s especially interested in young people looking for Eagle Scout projects and welcomes assistance from military personnel.
“We love our military here, and I don’t know what we would do without their help,” she said.
OWLS is also once again offering its junior volunteer program for those 13 to 18 years of age. Many times they are an important part of caring for baby birds.
As well as volunteers, Ms. Breen said donated supplies are welcome. The shelter keeps a wish list on its website outerbankswildlifeshelter.com. Needed items include cleaning supplies and animal food such as premium wild bird seed, black oil sunflower seeds, rabbit pellets and more.
The shelter also has an Amazon wish list and an account set up at Second Go Round Consignment in Newport. They always welcome used bedding, towels and aluminum cans for recycling.
Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way, fill out an application online or email owls.edu@yahoo.com.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, drop it off at the shelter or donate through PayPal on the website outerbankswildlifeshelter.com.
For more information, call the shelter at 252-240-1200.
