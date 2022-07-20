The board of advisers of the Carteret Community Foundation will begin accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Carteret County. Grants typically range from $500 to $5,000 and will be awarded from the:
Carteret County Community Unrestricted Fund.
J.O. & Ruth Barbour Memorial Fund for Elementary Education in Carteret County, to support elementary school instruction, acquisition of classroom equipment, compensation for teachers and capital improvements to elementary school facilities.
J.O. & Ruth Barbour Memorial Fund for Wildlife Habitat, to support conservation projects that contribute to the preservation, maintenance or reestablishment of woodland and other natural habitats for wildlife with a special emphasis on birdlife.
Pearl’s Pantry Fund, for support of humanitarian needs with an emphasis on supporting food, prescription medicine, clothing, housing and disaster relief needs as well as supporting families in crisis.
Applications are available beginning Friday, July 22. The deadline for applications is noon Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Grants are not available for re-granting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisers of the Carteret Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).
“We are so grateful for our nonprofits and the work that they do to serve our community,” Terry Robertson, board president, said. “We are honored to support their efforts and the people of Carteret County.”
Visit nccommunityfoundation.org/Carteret for information about applying.
For further information, contact Anne Sorhagen, NCCF program officer, at asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or 910-202-6727.
The Carteret Community Foundation was founded in 2005 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership — all for the benefit of Carteret County.
