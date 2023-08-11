NEWPORT - A convergence of community members and town staff marked Newport Town Council's latest meeting on Aug. 10 as the council discussed matters pivotal to the town's evolution and communal welfare.
During the session, an acreage of land at 1106 Newport Loop Road was presented to be rezoned to R20 with conditions that the property would revert to its original use once improvements were completed.
The property owners requested this change, citing intention to create mining and borrow pits.
A public hearing date was scheduled for further consideration of the rezoning during the upcoming council meeting Sept. 14.
In other business, an agreement between the town and legal counsel of Derek Taylor was unanimously accepted.
The agreement outlined Taylor's role as town attorney in providing advice and assistance on legal matters referred to him by the town.
The financial terms of the agreement were discussed, including an increase in the yearly retainer fee and hourly rates for legal services.
The new rates will see an increase of $1,080 per year, an increase to $54 per hour for legal counsel and $25 per hour for paralegal services.
It was noted this was the first time the attorney has increased his fees since 2008.
The discussion then shifted to the Capital Improvement Plan for public utilities for the fiscal year 2024.
The Public Utilities Department secured approval for its capital improvement projects with a projected cost of approximately $35 million over the next decade.
Now that the council decided to move forward with this plan, town staff will begin to formulate a plan detailing the execution of these projects to be presented to the public at a later date.
Councilmembers also voted in favor of budget amendments to appropriate funds for various unpredicted expenses, including grant funding on incomplete projects, operational costs and infrastructure projects like the creation of sidewalks and street paving throughout the town.
Finally, Town Manager William Shanahan Jr. discussed the process of purchasing a new ambulance for the town.
After considering options, it was decided that the allocated funds would be best utilized in remounting an ambulance with improved capabilities and features.
The cost will be approximately $200,000 which was lauded by Shanahan as a way to decrease expenses, as opposed to purchasing a brand-new ambulance.
"It will save us money," Shanahan said, "It will be quicker, and we will have a vehicle that can do the job it's supposed to do."
The meeting concluded with the announcement of an upcoming citizen workshop scheduled for Sept. 19.
This quarterly workshop will provide residents an opportunity to engage in discussions about the allocation of funds for specific projects and improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.