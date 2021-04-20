OCRACOKE — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced Tuesday it will return to its full schedule on the Pamlico Sound ferry routes between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke beginning Wednesday.
The routes had been on a reduced schedule starting in mid-March due to severe shoaling of the ferry channel outside Ocracoke’s Silver Lake Harbor. For several days in early April, NCDOT suspended service on the routes altogether while crews worked to dredge the channel.
“A test run with the M/V Swan Quarter today (Tuesday) revealed that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredging efforts made vast improvements to ferry channel depths and widths in Bigfoot Slough, allowing safe passage for all of the state’s ferries,” the ferry division said in a release.
The full schedule beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, is as follows:
· Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
· Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
· Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
· Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
For the latest information on schedule changes on the Pamlico Sound ferry routes, follow @NCFerryPamSound on Twitter.
