BEAUFORT — The town Board of Commissioners wants to be sure it has a firm grasp of the proposed Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan update before sending it to the public.
The board met April 25 for its regular work session in the Beaufort Train Depot on Broad Street and online via Facebook. During the meeting, the board discussed the draft CAMA Land Use Plan update, after which it unanimously approved holding a special meeting to discuss the LUP further at a date to be determined.
Town Planner Samantha Burdick informed the board the town planning board recommended at its regular meeting April 18 the commissioners approve the draft LUP, with some minor language edits. However, she also said the draft LUP presented to the board is incomplete. The consultants, working with town staff on the draft, didn’t deliver the draft resilience strategy until April 25.
“We began this work (on the LUP update) in late 2020,” Ms. Burdick said. “It’s a plan that creates a policy framework that guides responsible growth and natural resource conservation in our town.”
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management also uses LUPs to ensure CAMA building permits, which the division issues, are consistent with the long-term growth and development goals in coastal towns.
While the board of commissioners seemed April 25 to generally support the draft LUP, they did have some concerns. Commissioner Bob Terwilliger said the board needs to work with both residents and developers for a comprehensive way to manage development in Beaufort.
“The last two (development) projects that have come up, this plan has been referenced as a way to stop both of them,” Mr. Terwilliger said. “We have to be very, very careful in words used, descriptions used and how we go about approving it. I started reading this (draft) over the weekend (April 23-24). It’s a lot to take in on top of the other stuff we have.”
Town staff requested the board schedule a public hearing for the draft LUP for the next regular board meeting Monday, May 9. However, the board seemed concerned enough about being familiar with the draft to be able to address questions from residents.
Commissioner Charles “Bucky” Oliver was also concerned some sections of the updated LUP may result in “takings,” where a government agency seizes private property for public use. However, Ms. Burdick said that the draft LUP is a policy document, not an ordinance.
“One of the main reasons we decided to pursue this plan is to pursue an avenue in which we could overhaul our ordinances in a way that reflects our community values and our comprehensive idea of what the town should be in the future,” she said.
The DCM recommends municipal governments update their CAMA LUPs every 5-10 years, according to Ms. Burdick. However, she said Beaufort’s LUP was last updated in 2007.
The following also occurred at the April 25 board work session:
The board unanimously placed on the May 9 regular board meeting’s agenda a request to allocate 21,000 gallons per day of sewer service for the proposed Compass Hotel project.
The board unanimously placed on the May 9 regular board meeting’s agenda a request for preliminary/final plat approval to subdivide a 4.2-acre plot at 146 Gibbs Court.
The board unanimously placed on the May 9 regular board meeting’s agenda a request for an 18-month extension of the site plan approval for the Compass Hotel project.
The board unanimously placed on the May 9 regular board meeting’s agenda a request for final plat approval for Phase I of the Beaufort East Village subdivision project.
The board unanimously approved, with one action, four resolutions to apply for Federal American Rescue Plan Act grants for municipal projects.
The board unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the May 9 regular board meeting for a voluntary annexation request for the proposed Salt Wynd Preserve project.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
