Animal professionals encourage dog owners to make sure pets are up to date on shots due to distemper outbreak

NEWPORT — Animal care professionals are warning dog owners to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations due to an outbreak of canine distemper in the area wildlife population.
Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter executive director Brooke Breen said the nonprofit animal rescue organization euthanized 181 raccoons and 32 foxes that were infected with canine distemper virus, or CDV, in 2021.
They have euthanized six animals so far in January with the highly contagious and often fatal virus that can affect a variety of mammals, including dogs, raccoons, foxes, skunks and coyotes.
“I just euthanized a beautiful grey fox on Wednesday that was positive,” Ms. Breen said Friday.
Canine distemper can spread between infected wildlife and dogs through airborne transmission and contact with shared surfaces, such as food and water bowls. Common symptoms of CDV include lethargy, a thick discharge from the eyes or nose, a head tilt, convulsions, tremors, chewing fits or chattering of the jaw, excessive salivation and lack of fear of humans.
Wildlife infected with the viral disease may also appear disoriented and be seen walking in circles, stumbling and falling over. They may approach humans or have no reaction to the presence of humans.
Veterinarian Dr. Julianne Davis-Christ with Mitchell Village Animal Hospital in Morehead City said she has not yet treated any dogs with distemper, but has had two come in for suspected exposure after fighting with raccoons.
“Both dogs were up to date on their DHPP (distemper) vaccines, but they were re-boosted and owners told to monitor for coughing/oculonasal discharge or decreased appetite and vomiting,” she said in an email response to the News-Times on Thursday.
While the disease can be treated, it is difficult.
“Treatment involves hospitalization with supportive care involving fluids, antibiotics and anti-nausea meds to cover pneumonia,” Dr. Davis-Christ said. “Older dogs and puppies are most susceptible because of weakened immune systems. If treated early, many do well but the prognosis is always guarded.”
She encouraged pet owners to make sure their animals are up to date on distemper vaccines. She further suggested owners monitor their pets while outside in rural areas, including fenced backyards, to ensure they don’t tangle with wildlife.
If an owner suspects their pet may have been exposed, Dr. Davis-Christ said they should call their veterinarian as soon as possible to make sure the animal is up to date on shots. They should then take their pet in for a distemper vaccine booster.
While the most recent area outbreak involves canine distemper, there is a feline distemper virus, or FLV, as well. The feline distemper virus would affect members of the cat family, like bobcats and domestic cats that are not vaccinated, according to Christopher Kent, an N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission wildlife biologist for District 2, which includes Carteret County.
“I have not personally gotten any positive samples of feline distemper,” Mr. Kent said in an email response to the News-Times Friday.
Mr. Kent added that his agency sends many samples taken from euthanized wildlife from across the state to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study Lab at the University of Georgia.
“I have sent many samples of Carteret County raccoons and foxes to SCWDS since the spring of 2020, and a lot of them came back positive for Canine Distemper Virus,” he said.
Mr. Kent further said he has seen an increase in canine distemper in other counties, as well.
“Currently, the higher than normal numbers we have observed have come from Pamlico, Carteret, Craven and Onslow Counties,” he said.
As to why there has been an outbreak in the area, Mr. Kent said there is a large population of raccoons and foxes in eastern North Carolina.
“Sometimes these animals are very social, especially raccoons, where they often come in contact with others of their kind. A disease like canine distemper virus is very contagious and easily spread from animal to animal,” he said. “I would say there are probably a lot of domestic dogs in eastern NC that are not vaccinated for CDV as well, so they could also facilitate spread of the disease.”
He added outbreaks of CDV normally don’t occur statewide at the same time.
“I usually see ‘outbreaks’ of it in more localized regions like a single county or multiple county area,” he said.
Mr. Kent said diseases like CDV will normally run through a population of wildlife and “drastically reduce numbers of animals on the landscape until the disease burns out. Then it could take several years for the raccoon and fox populations to bounce back. Disease ‘outbreaks’ like this are often cyclical.”
Mr. Kent cautioned people that just because they may see a fox or raccoon out during the daytime does not necessarily mean the animal has a disease.
“Especially during springtime, these animals will often have babies during this time. With more mouths to feed, you can expect the adults to be active day and night out trying to find food to feed their family,” he said.
If someone sees an animal that they suspect may have distemper or rabies, they should contact Carteret County Animal Control at 252-728-8585, or the Wildlife Resources Commission at 866-318-2401. After hours, they can call the WRC at 800-662-7137, ext. 1.
