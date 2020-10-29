One-stop early voting in November election concludes Saturday

CARTERET COUNTY — Across North Carolina more than 3.65 million residents had cast a ballot as of Wednesday in the 2020 General Election, and those looking to vote early and in person are running out of chances to do so.
One-stop early voting wraps up Saturday ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 3 contests and has proven again to be popular among North Carolina voters, with statewide turnout approaching 50% Wednesday morning.
In Carteret County, more than 25,000 people had made their selections by the close of one-stop Wednesday night. Another 4,216 had voted by mail. The county is home to roughly 51,600 registered voters.
“I think things are going well. We’ve had a great turnout for early voting with limited wait times,” County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said Tuesday.
Carteret County voters have their choice of four one-stop sites: at the County Board of Elections office in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
The sites are open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the final day of early voting, they will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ms. Sabadish recommends avoiding peak times to dodge a line.
“Make a voting plan. Go at a time that is not so busy,” she recommended. “Our slower times are mid-morning (9-11 a.m.) and mid-day (2-4 p.m.).”
For those not registered to vote, one-stop will be the last chance to take advantage of same-day registration. Those interested need to bring a driver’s license, utility bill or other identifier that includes their name and residential address.
Absentee-by-mail voting also continues this week. Though the deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed, those who have requested and received a ballot should fill it out and consider dropping it off in person at a one-stop location or at the BOE office in Beaufort.
On Election Day, polling places will not be able to accept absentee-by-mail ballots, and voters must take them to the elections office.
If mailed, the absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county office by Thursday, Nov. 12.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.