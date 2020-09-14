NEWPORT — Newport police have charged a 36-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly attacked two women with a machete.
According to a Monday release from the Newport Police Department, the attack, which did not result in any injuries, occurred on Chatham Street around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Mark Louis Hall Jr., 36, of Newport, has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of injury to personal property.
In the release, authorities said one of the victims told officers she was waiting by the road for a ride to work when she allegedly noticed Mr. Hall across the street pointing at her. The victim reported Mr. Hall began yelling and screaming at her and then charged, swinging a large machete.
Police said he further pursued the woman as she ran to get help from the second victim. Mr. Hall allegedly swung the machete at both victims as they ran around a parked car in a driveway, striking the vehicle several times. The victims, both Hispanic women, were able to retreat inside a home and call for help, the release continues.
Mr. Hall, who the victims reportedly did not know, fled the area and was later identified by Officer Nathaniel Alvarado.
Neither of the victims were injured in the attack.
Newport police arrested Mr. Hall without incident, according to the release, and he is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $1 million bond.
He was scheduled for a first court appearance Monday morning.
Authorities said they do not know a motive for the attack and there is no connection between Mr. Hall and the victims.
