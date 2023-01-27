MOREHEAD CITY — Community college presidents from across the state gathered Jan. 25-27 at Carteret Community College (CCC) for their winter quarterly meeting.
It’s the first time CCC has hosted the NC Association of Community College Presidents (NCACCP) conference, where presidents get briefed on a variety of issues impacting the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). Fifty-two of the state’s 58 community college presidents signed up for the event.
As well as community college presidents, Dr. Bill Carver II, interim president of the NCCCS office, and some state Community College Board members, including Ann Whitford of Morehead City, attended.
Dr. Carver, who spoke about efforts to upgrade outdated software at the state’s 58 community colleges, said it was crucial to make the improvements, which were mandated as part of legislation passed in 2016-17. It’s been a long process, but Dr. Carver said the new software is being configured to improve the delivery of training programs in short-term workforce development.
Community colleges will begin using the new software in February, which is designed to provide better data and improve the delivery of training programs. A second new software for adult education and literacy is also being developed and is expected to roll out by the end of 2023.
While that was one topic he addressed, Dr. Carver said the main emphasis the NCCCS currently has is “workforce, workforce, workforce.”
Dr. Jeff Cox, the president of the NCACCP and leader of Wilkes Community College, agreed.
“Our goal is trying to meet the tremendous workforce demand in our state,” he said. “We have dozens of companies locating here (in North Carolina) and thousands and thousands of employment opportunities. We are in the unique position to meet the workforce training demands to keep these companies in North Carolina.”
Another topic of discussion was the community college system’s role in myFutureNC, a state initiative to have 2 million North Carolinians, ages 25 to 44, hold an industry-valued credential or postsecondary degree by 2030. In 2022, the system reported that about 1.55 million North Carolinians have reached the standard.
Cecilia Holden, myFutureNC CEO and president, said it was important that each community college meet the needs of their local job market.
“Make sure that your local credentials are aligned,” she said. “You know what your local labor market needs.”
Other topics covered during the three-day conference included “Update on Longleaf Funding,” “Higher Education in Turbulent Times: The Current Landscape and Productive Paths Forward,” and committee meetings on legislation, finance, mental health and safety, technology and professional development. There was also a session on “Thinking Forward – “A Regional Approach to Supporting Economic Development Megasites.”
Dr. Cox thanked CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and her staff for hosting the event, held in the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center. Culinary students were responsible for preparing and serving numerous meals throughout the conference.
Dr. Mancini thanked her staff and culinary students for presenting banquet-type meals and service, as well as providing other events, such as tours of the campus.
“We are delighted to share our campus with the other presidents and guests,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of fun providing tours, including a tour of our living shoreline. Plus, it’s a real treat to share our campus and its unique programs with the state. With our students preparing breakfast, lunch, dinners and food during breaks, this has been a real-life opportunity for our hospitality and culinary arts program.”
Chef Shana Olmstead, chairperson of the CCC Hospitality and Culinary Arts program, agreed the conference provided a rare opportunity for her students.
“To be able to do a multi-day, multi-faceted event is part of our industry,” she said. “To be able to show the state presidents what we can do is just the bonus.”
Among those attending the conference was former CCC President Dr. John Hauser, who is now president of Gaston College. He said it was good to see familiar faces and several projects that had started under his leadership now completed.
“I obviously love it here, and it’s great to see people I worked with," he said. "The facilities look great, and several projects were only about 70% to 80% completed when I left. The walking trail, the living shoreline, the Big Rock Career Center, it all looks great.”
