NEWPORT — A request for rezoning to a conditional-use district is going to the Newport Town Council Thursday, Nov. 12 with a recommendation for approval.
The town planning board met for its regular meeting Monday at the town hall boardroom and discussed a request for rezoning from Gull Tree Service LLC for a 12.72-acre lot at 982 Chatham St. Company owners Erin and Carl Gull are requesting the property be rezoned from R-20A (residential) district to R-20 CD (residential agricultural conditional use) district.
After discussion, the board unanimously recommended the council approve the rezoning with some revisions to the proposed conditions.
Both the board and staff had some concerns about the way the property would be used. In fact, Town Planner J.P. Duncan said there’s been activity on the property already.
“What they say the (proposed) building is going to be used for, I have no issue with,” Mr. Duncan said, “but what we’ve seen in practice isn’t what they said would be there.”
The Gulls, who were present at Monday’s meeting, have previously stated and reiterated during Monday’s meeting their intent is to remove existing, unoccupied mobile homes on the property, plant a tree stand and operate a land clearing and inert debris landfill, as well as a sawmill to cut wood for use as planters for walnut trees.
It was the sawmill that concerned the board. Members were adamant a commercial lumber operation isn’t permitted on the property.
“If there’s enforcement issues there, that’s staff’s job,” board member Robert Davis said.
However, the Gulls said the woodcutting, both ongoing and proposed, isn’t for commercial lumber sale.
“This won’t be a sawmill like you’re thinking,” Mr. Gull said. “We will not be selling lumber out of that property.”
As to the matter of ongoing activity on the property, the Gulls said they mistakenly allowed workmen to begin work there prior to receiving the rezoning. Mr. Gull also stressed the “sawmill” would not be a large-scale operation, but a small woodcutting band saw on a trailer that would be part of a workshop.
“This is going to be a tree farm with an area for mulch,” he said.
The conditions the board is recommending to the council include:
- Truck traffic is limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday on Chips Road. Times the mayor has declared a state of emergency due to storm-related damage will be exempt from this condition.
- Activity involving heavy equipment is limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The noise and sound level of any use on the property must be undetectable at all property lines between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Lighting may not constitute a nuisance and may not produce glare or spillover onto adjacent properties.
- Any mobile home that has been abandoned must be removed within 60 days from of the rezoning.
- Owners may not use the property for any agricultural or industrial purposes requiring large groundwater yields.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously recommended approval for an ordinance amendment the council sent back to the board Oct. 8 for further consideration. The proposed amendment would limit accessory dwellings in zones that allow them to one accessory dwelling per lot. It would also remove requirements from the definitions section of town’s subdivision ordinance.
Planners first recommended approval in September. At the time, the proposed amendment also included language to reduce the width of lot access easements from 35 feet to 20 feet. Mr. Duncan said at Monday’s meeting the council sent back the proposed amendment at his recommendation, as he received word from Fire Chief Ben Whitley that the chief wanted the easement width to remain 35 feet.
After discussion Monday, the board changed the proposed amendment to maintain the 35-foot easement width.
The board also unanimously recommended approval for phase three preliminary plat for Heritage Pointe subdivision.
The council will receive all three recommendations at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
