BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a contract for an important dredging project in Salters Creek in Sea Level.
The board acted during its regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. The approval was part of the consent agenda, a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote.
The board approved the consent agenda in a 7-0 vote.
The board awarded the contract to Brooks Dredging and Marine Construction of Harkers Island for $144,000.
The county has a highly used N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) free public boating access facility in Salters Creek. It provides boaters access to Nelson Bay and eventually into Core Sound if vessels continue progressing southward.
The facility is at 200 Wildlife Ramp Road in Sea Level. Significant shoaling has occurred, and maintenance dredging has been needed for a long time.
During a meeting late last year, commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement with the NCWRC to allow the project.
Under an agreement approved by commissioners in late 2022, NCWRC was to design, at its own expense, a dredge plan for the Salters Creek Boating Access Area that would consist of the removal of approximately 2,000 cubic yards of material at an estimated cost of approximately $150,000, which turned out to be a slightly high estimate.
NCWRC is also going to assist the county in construction administration of the project.
Two-thirds of the money is to come from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund.
The Salters Creek Boating Access Area might be closed for a limited time while dredge operations are in progress, with notification to the public one week prior to closure.
