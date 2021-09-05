Morehead City Council to meet
The Morehead City Council will hold its monthly workshop meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St.
Indian Beach board meets Wednesday
The Indian Beach Bard of Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public.
