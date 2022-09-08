MOREHEAD CITY — About 100 first-responders, students and Carteret Community College faculty and staff joined together near a 9/11 memorial on campus Thursday to remember the nearly 3,000 American lives lost during terrorist attacks that began in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Today as we remember the 9/11 attacks, most of us can remember the exact moment when we heard the news that the attacks were occurring,” speaker Amy Snider-Wells, chairperson of the college’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, said. “It was as if time stopped, the world was glued to a TV or radio broadcast trying to determine what if anything we all could do to help.”
While the official observance of 9/11 is Sunday, CCC Public Information Officer Logan Okun said the college held its event Thursday so students and employees could attend.
The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, began when the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks on the U.S. Two of the planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, taking down the Twin Towers. A third plane was flown into The Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers wrestled back control from the hijackers.
“It was during this horrific act of cowardness our country lost 2,977 Americans, which consisted of 412 public safety heroes,” she said. “These men and women ran into a volatile situation and horrific scene while all others were running away. All first-responders without hesitation rushed to help those during the tragedy. Perhaps they knew at some point they would never return home, perhaps not. We may never know the impact these providers had on the lives of those who survived, but their legacy will live forever.”
Many attending the ceremony, including Snider-Wells, a former police officer, were on duty when news of the attacks began.
“I remember this day as if it was yesterday,” she said. “I was driving up US 52 in my patrol care working patrol when the broadcast alerted.”
Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade, who attended the ceremony with several of his fellow firefighters, was also on duty that fateful day.
“I had been a career firefighter for three years with Morehead City, and was attending a methodology class at the Atlantic Beach Fire Department that day,” Wade said. “I was walking up the spiral staircase at the fire department and when I got to the top all of the firefighters were glued to the TV when the first plane hit the towers. We all stayed glued to the TV and when the second plane hit we realized America was under attack.”
When the Twin Towers began to collapse, Wade said, “There were about a dozen of us with tears in our eyes because we knew there would be several fatalities. We stayed glued to the TV and they canceled our class. Not knowing what would happen, we were all put on high security. We have a state port and two nearby military bases, so knowing what could happen we stayed on high alert.”
While it was a tragic time, Wade said he also remembers the nation coming together in unity and residents coming by the fire station to thank firefighters for their service.
“We received cakes, cookies, thank you cards,” he said. “Now, it’s like it never happened.”
Wade added that with the loss of 343 firefighters on 9/11, firefighters across the nation became a close knit community.
“It was very traumatic to the fire service in general,” he said. “We became like a close knit family, but 21 years later you don’t feel that same brotherhood and we aren’t as close knit. I want to try and keep that brotherhood in the fire service.”
Wade said many of his firefighters are younger, so he believes it’s important that they attend 9/11 ceremonies so they never forget.
“Many of our younger firefighters were in elementary school when the attacks happened,” he said. “That’s why it’s important for us to attend ceremonies like this to show our honor and respect for those who lost their lives.”
Students attending the event, like Rachel Murrell of Beaufort, said she, too, remembers where she was when the terrorist attacks began.
“It brings back a lot of memories,” she said. “I had family members up there (in New York City) at that time. I was at the Station Club (Station Club Enterprises in Morehead City) and we joined hands and formed a circle and prayed. My heart goes out to all of the families of those who lost their lives.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.