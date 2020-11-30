Cedar Point board rezones Highway 24 property for residential use

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night voted 4-0 to approve a request to rezone a portion of a 4.3-acre tract off Highway 24, just west of Dolphin Bay Estates Road, to allow residential development.
During the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting, conducted via Zoom, the board changed the zoning of the front portion of the tract, adjoining Highway 24, from B-2 (general business) district to R-15 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) district. The rear portion of the acreage was already zoned R-15, and property owners Keith and Carla Buckhold wanted the opportunity to put houses on the entire tract.
The board discussed the rezoning request in a work session Nov. 19 and did not repeat that discussion before voting Tuesday.
During a public hearing Nov. 19, also via Zoom, no one voiced opposition to the request to rezone the front portion of the land, which is low and will require any buildings to be elevated, according to Town Administrator David Rief.
Mr. Rief and the town planning board recommended approval, in part because it would be more feasible to elevate residences than businesses.
Also during the meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved a special-use permit to allow display and sales of boats on property at 101 VFW Road, near the street’s intersection with Old Highway 58.
The owner, Eddie Holland, had already been displaying the boats, but the town notified him he needed the permit to continue to do so. The special-use permit limits the number of boats on the property to three.
To legally issue the permit, the board found the proposed use would not harm the surrounding properties, that there is adequate ingress and egress and that the use will not be noxious or offensive. No boats are to be worked on, washed or powered on at the site.
