NEWPORT - The Newport Fire Department hosted Fireman’s Day at Newport Community Park Saturday, Oct. 15 as part of Fire Prevention Week.
The event featured plenty of activities for children, including a bouncy house, fire truck tours and gear demonstrations.
In honor of the Newport Fire Department's 75th anniversary, the department's first fire engine from 1947 was also on display next to their most recent tanker purchased in 2021.
Attendee Jason Davis said it was a good event for the community and explained his children enjoyed getting wet while putting out the "fires" of a hands-on fire safety spray house.
"They loved shooting the hose," he said. "They want me to set up something like that at our house now."
A free concert series saw performances by Bryan Mayer, Johnny Airpack and The Legacy Motown Revue.
Later in the evening, raffles were held for T-shirts and other prizes. The big prize of the night went to Tony Heath who won a Pit Boss Grill.
Newport Fire Department Capt. Jacob Randall said the event was a great way to build relationships with parents and children.
"We are bringing fire prevention awareness to the town," said Randall. "We like to have a big footprint in our community by getting out here and interacting with everyone. We want everybody to know we are here for them."
