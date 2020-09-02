SILVER SPRING, Md. — Local commercial red snapper fishermen have until Saturday to get their catches in from the south Atlantic federal waters between 3-200 miles offshore of North Carolina.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced Monday the commercial harvest of red snapper in federal waters of the South Atlantic will close at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. During the commercial closure, all sale or purchase of red snapper is prohibited.
All harvest or possession of red snapper in or from federal waters is now prohibited, as the recreational fishing season is also closed. The closure is occurring because the 2020 commercial catch limit is 124,815 pounds whole weight and commercial landings are projected to reach that limit.
According to the federal accountability measure, harvest should close to prevent the annual catch limit from being exceeded. The closure applies in state and federal waters for vessels that have a federal commercial permit for south Atlantic snapper-grouper.
The prohibition on sale or purchase during a closure for red snapper doesn’t apply to fish that were harvested, landed ashore and sold prior to 12:01 a.m. Saturday and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
Unless specified otherwise, commercial harvest will open Monday, July 12, 2021, for the 2021 commercial fishing season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.